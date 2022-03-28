WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will make it easier for its users to share bigger files on the platform. As of now, the Meta-owned messaging app enables users to share files that are up to 100MB in size. But that could change soon as the company is reportedly working on a new feature that will enable users to share media files that are up to 2GB in size. Also Read - How to use WhatsApp on PC, laptop without smartphone

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the company is testing this feature with a limited set of beta users in Argentina. Furthermore, the report says that the functionality to share files that are up to 2GB in size is appearing for users of WhatsApp’s Android and iOS-based apps. Also Read - WhatsApp features you should look out for: Language change, message reactions and more

However, the blog site cautioned that since the feature is still in the testing phase it is possible that the company rolls back the change by restoring the previous limit after the test. It is also possible that WhatsApp does not increase the limit at all. Also Read - How to share multiple contacts on WhatsApp in simple steps

It is interesting to note that while WhatsApp has started mulling its decision to allow sharing bigger file sizes on its platform, Telegram has been offering the functionality to its users since 2020. Prior to that, Telegram users could share up to 1.5GB worth of data in a file at a time.

Beyond the feature to share bigger files on the messaging app, WhatsApp is working on a feature called Message Reactions. When released, this feature will enable WhatsApp users to react to a message using a select bunch of emojis just as they do in case of messages received on Instagram and on Messenger. This feature will be accompanied by a Reaction Notifications feature that will notify users every time another shares a Message Reaction on their message.

In addition to this feature, WhatsApp is also working on a feature called multi-device compatibility 2.0. This feature will let users access the messaging app on another smartphone using the same account without your primary device being connected to the internet all the time.

Besides these features, WhatsApp is also working on a new Stickers tab that will open up when a user opens the emoji panel in the app. This feature is being developed for WhatsApp’s Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app.