WhatsApp could soon release Message Reactions, Reaction Notifications features soon

WhatsApp has been working on its Message Reactions feature for some time now. The feature would allow users to send reactions to the messages in a chat similar to Instagram and Facebook Messenger, where you can react with an emoji on a message.

Apart from the Message Reactions feature, the instant messaging app is also said to be working on a Reaction Notifications feature, which will work in tandem with Message Reactions, allowing users to choose if they want to be notified about message reactions or not.

While a lot of earlier reports have expanded on the Message Reactions feature, details regarding Reaction Notifications have been very scarce. According to a new report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started working on the Reaction Notifications feature for its Android users also. The report further states that the feature will be made available for beta users with a later update, followed by a mass rollout.

The report consisted of a screenshot showing that the Reaction Notifications will appear in the Notification Settings. The option will be present in the form of a toggle, which users can tap to turn on/off, allowing them to see or hide notifications for Message Reactions to their chats. Furthermore, the screenshot also reveals that users will also be able to manage Reaction Notifications for individual chat threads and group chats separately.

While both the Message Reactions and Reaction Notifications are currently under development, there is no exact timeline provided for the rollout.

In other news, WhatsApp recently added two new features, called Flash calls and Message level reporting. The company has said that these features will help enhance the safety of the users on its platform. The Flash calls feature will allow users to verify their phone numbers quickly whereas the message level reporting will allow them to report specific messages.