How often do you use WhatsApp's 'Delete for Everyone' feature? Without a doubt, it is one of the most useful features launched in recent times. WhatsApp may soon make it even better by extending the time limit of deleting messages.

Currently, users can delete messages sent within the period of "1 hour, 8 minutes, 16 seconds". If this new report is to be believed, WhatsApp might increase this limit to 2 days and 12 hours. This will be a substantial upgrade from the 1 hour and 8 minutes period. The new feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks all the latest features in the beta version of the app.

This new feature was spotted on the beta version of the app. However, it is not available to all beta users. The new feature has been reported to be in the development phase.

History of ‘Delete for Everyone’ time limit

Earlier, the same website had reported that WhatsApp is testing a time limit of 7 days and 8 minutes. That time limit was under development and never made it to the final version. It is possible that WhatsApp will change the time limit further before making a final rollout. We can’t be certain why WhatsApp ditched this new time limit. Maybe the one week period seemed a little less practical, even for users.

WhatsApp banned over 20 lakh accounts in India

WhatsApp recently announced that it has banned over 20 lakh accounts in India. These accounts were banned as they violated the laws of India or WhatsApp’s Terms of Service.

In response to 303 ban appeals received from users in India, WhatsApp banned 23 accounts.

Grievances to WhatsApp can be sent in two ways

Via E-mails sent to grievance_officer_wa@support.whatsapp.com regarding violations of WhatsApp’s Terms of Service, or questions about accounts on WhatsApp, published in the Help Center.

Via Mails sent to the India Grievance Officer via post