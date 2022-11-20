comscore WhatsApp Desktop will soon get the Screen lock feature
WhatsApp Desktop to get a password-protected screen lock feature

WhatsApp is working on a new feature for the desktop platform (WhatsApp Web) that allows users to set a password-protected screen lock.

  • WhatsApp Desktop will soon support the Screen lock feature.
  • It will allow you to lock WhatsApp on your desktop with a password.
  • The feature is under development and may take some time to officially release.
WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new security feature for its web platform. The new feature will allow you to lock WhatsApp Web on your desktop, helping with security. The news comes soon after the company added the Blur feature to the desktop platform. Also Read - WhatsApp Polls now available for everyone: Here's how to use the feature

WhatsApp Desktop will soon get a Screen lock

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp is working on the Screen lock feature for the Web platform on desktop. It will allow users to lock WhatsApp Web with a password. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon allow you to use the app on at least two phones simultaneously

This ability is already available on mobile devices. Both Android and iOS devices have had the locking feature for the last 3 years. It appears the desktop/web platform will finally get it. Also Read - WhatsApp will automatically mute large groups for you: Report

However, no release date has been revealed, the feature is under development and isn’t even present on the beta platforms. That said, it could take some time until it officially reaches everyone.

Apart from this, WhatsApp recently updated its web platform with the Blur feature. The feature allows you to blur images while sensing on the Web platform on a desktop.

This feature isn’t available on mobile devices. It looks like WhatsApp is now focusing on the web platform for desktops as well. We may see more similar features on desktops in the near future.

In related news, WhatsApp was spotted testing the new Companion mode for Android. The feature lets you use WhatsApp on four devices simultaneously. And interestingly, the secondary device doesn’t have to be your PC/laptop/tablet, rather you can use your secondary phone. It is being tested on beta version 2.22.23.18.

As per the screenshots shared by WABetainfo, it will allow users to scan the QR code, similar to how it is right now for WhatsApp web. Once the QR code is scanned, all the chats will be synced on your secondary or other devices.

Despite letting you use WhatsApp on multiple devices, end-to-end encryption will still be working. This feature is already available on competitor apps like Telegram.

  • Published Date: November 20, 2022 4:44 PM IST
