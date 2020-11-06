comscore WhatsApp Disappearing messages feature now rolling out | BGR India
  WhatsApp Disappearing messages launching soon: Messages to auto-delete after 7 days
WhatsApp Disappearing messages launching soon: Messages to auto-delete after 7 days

WhatsApp is rolling out Disappearing messages to its users across all platforms soon. The feature allows sent messages to be deleted automatically after 7 days.

  Published: November 6, 2020 10:45 AM IST
WhatsApp is bringing a feature that several hardcore texters have wanted for long to protect themselves from heated group chats. The new Disappearing messages feature will arrive globally on WhatsApp across all platforms and will provide the ability to auto-delete your messages after a week, i.e. exactly 7 days from the time of the message sent. The feature needs to be manually turned on for each chat window. Also Read - How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

WhatsApp says it has started rolling out the feature via an OTA update. The Disappearing message will come to WhatsApp on all platforms, including iOS, Android, KaiOS, WhatsApp Web as well as Desktop client. The goal of the feature is to remove messages after a preset period of time, similar to Telegram. However, you cannot change how long you want the message to stay, unlike Telegram. Also Read - WhatsApp पर भेजे मैसेज 7 दिन में हो जाएंगे गायब! जानिए कैसे कर सकते हैं सेटिंग

WhatsApp Disappearing message: What is it?

WhatsApp, WhatsApp features, fake news Also Read - New WhatsApp updates coming: Link devices, revised storage UI on iPhones

The WhatsApp Disappearing message feature basically allows the user to let the app delete the messages automatically. The feature applies to groups as well as individual chat windows. However, the messages will be deleted after 7 days and there’s no option currently to change the retention duration.

“We’re starting with 7 days because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren’t permanent while remaining practical so you don’t forget what you were chatting about. The shopping list or store address you received a few days ago will be there while you need it, and then disappear after you don’t,” says WhatsApp in its official blog.

While the feature will come to all platforms as an OTA update, users will need to manually enable it for every chat window. “When disappearing messages is turned on, new messages sent to a chat will disappear after 7 days, helping the conversation feel lighter and more private. In a one-to-one chat, either person can turn disappearing messages on or off. In groups, admins will have the control,” says WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is also rolling out the ability to let users send money to contacts via UPI in India. The feature is called WhatsApp Pay and allows users to send money directly to the bank accounts via UPI ID.

