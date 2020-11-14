WhatsApp introduces new features almost every other day to offer users an enhanced experience. The messaging platform recently launched several new features that some users may not know about. To make it easy, today, we are here to discuss five WhatsApp features launched recently which you should try today. Also Read - How to send Happy Diwali GIFs and stickers on WhatsApp

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages

The messaging platform launched WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature last week. This feature was long-awaited and has finally rolled out to users in India. As the name suggests the feature auto deletes chats of individual contact or a group after seven days from the time they were sent. Notably, in groups, only admins will have the option to enable the option. Individual users will have an option to enable or disable the feature as per their requirement. Also Read - WhatsApp Payment: How to setup, send and receive money

WhatsApp Payment feature

After a long wait, the messaging platform launched the Payment feature in India. The feature has already been rolled out in the country. This will make it easy for users to send or receive money from or to their bank account. Users will simply need to add their bank account by clicking on the Payment option and follow the process mentioned by the platform to send money. To receive money, the bank account should be linked. Also Read - Instagram launches new AR filters to light up your Diwali posts

WhatsApp Shopping feature

The messaging platform also launched the Shopping feature a few days ago. The Shopping button is for WhatsApp Business accounts only. The aim is to offer a seamless shopping experience to users. This feature will make it easy for users to discover a business catalog. It will allow users to explore items/products a particular business is offering. The Shopping button has replaced the voice call button for easy access.

Always Mute option

As the name suggests the Always Mute feature allows users to mute a group or an individual chat forever. Until now the platform only allowed a chat to be muted for a year maximum. This will help users mute disturbing contacts without blocking them. To use this feature you will just need to long press on the chat or group you wish to mute and select the Always Mute option from the list.

WhatsApp Bulk Delete Messages

This is another feature that WhatsApp rolled out in the country recently. The Bulk Delete Messages allows users to delete documents, links, messages, media files including photos, videos, and more in a single tap and help free up space for future messages.