comscore You must try out these five new WhatsApp features today | BGR India
  • Home
  • Apps
  • New WhatsApp features: You must try these new features today
News

New WhatsApp features: You must try these new features today

Apps

WhatsApp brings new features every other day for users with the aim to offer an enhanced experience. Here are 5 new features WhatsApp launched recently.

WhatsApp Payment

WhatsApp introduces new features almost every other day to offer users an enhanced experience. The messaging platform recently launched several new features that some users may not know about. To make it easy, today, we are here to discuss five WhatsApp features launched recently which you should try today. Also Read - How to send Happy Diwali GIFs and stickers on WhatsApp

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages

The messaging platform launched WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature last week. This feature was long-awaited and has finally rolled out to users in India. As the name suggests the feature auto deletes chats of individual contact or a group after seven days from the time they were sent. Notably, in groups, only admins will have the option to enable the option. Individual users will have an option to enable or disable the feature as per their requirement. Also Read - WhatsApp Payment: How to setup, send and receive money

WhatsApp Payment feature

After a long wait, the messaging platform launched the Payment feature in India. The feature has already been rolled out in the country. This will make it easy for users to send or receive money from or to their bank account. Users will simply need to add their bank account by clicking on the Payment option and follow the process mentioned by the platform to send money. To receive money, the bank account should be linked. Also Read - Instagram launches new AR filters to light up your Diwali posts

WhatsApp Shopping feature

The messaging platform also launched the Shopping feature a few days ago. The Shopping button is for WhatsApp Business accounts only. The aim is to offer a seamless shopping experience to users. This feature will make it easy for users to discover a business catalog. It will allow users to explore items/products a particular business is offering. The Shopping button has replaced the voice call button for easy access.

Always Mute option

As the name suggests the Always Mute feature allows users to mute a group or an individual chat forever. Until now the platform only allowed a chat to be muted for a year maximum. This will help users mute disturbing contacts without blocking them. To use this feature you will just need to long press on the chat or group you wish to mute and select the Always Mute option from the list.

WhatsApp Bulk Delete Messages

This is another feature that WhatsApp rolled out in the country recently. The Bulk Delete Messages allows users to delete documents, links, messages, media files including photos, videos, and more in a single tap and help free up space for future messages.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 14, 2020 11:36 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 14, 2020 11:42 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile may not return to India anytime soon, here's why
Gaming
PUBG Mobile may not return to India anytime soon, here's why
WhatsApp tips: How to send Happy Diwali GIFs and Stickers

How To

WhatsApp tips: How to send Happy Diwali GIFs and Stickers

PUBG MOBILE unban: 5 things about PUBG's India plans

Gaming

PUBG MOBILE unban: 5 things about PUBG's India plans

Redmi Note 10 launch soon: Expected specs, price, features and more

News

Redmi Note 10 launch soon: Expected specs, price, features and more

Samsung unveils next-gen Exynos 1080 chipset with 5nm EUV process

News

Samsung unveils next-gen Exynos 1080 chipset with 5nm EUV process

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

YouTube cancels its year-end celebration Rewind 2020

Redmi Note 10 launch soon: Expected specs, price, features and more

Samsung unveils next-gen Exynos 1080 chipset with 5nm EUV process

Facebook launches Vanish mode for Messenger, Instagram: What is it

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 launched: Here are the details to know

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp tips: How to send Happy Diwali GIFs and Stickers

How To

WhatsApp tips: How to send Happy Diwali GIFs and Stickers
WhatsApp Payment: How to setup, send and receive money

How To

WhatsApp Payment: How to setup, send and receive money
Instagram launches new AR filters to light up your Diwali posts

News

Instagram launches new AR filters to light up your Diwali posts
WhatsApp adds new Shopping button: Here's how it works

News

WhatsApp adds new Shopping button: Here's how it works
Beware, multiple vulnerabilities found in WhatsApp for iOS, warns CERT-In

News

Beware, multiple vulnerabilities found in WhatsApp for iOS, warns CERT-In

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro का लाइव इमेज हुआ लीक, जानें संभावित कीमत और फीचर्स

Redmi के जनरल मैनेजर ने किया कंफर्म, लॉन्च होने वाला है Redmi Note 9 5G

सालों बाद Instagram में हुआ बदलाव, आखिर कंपनी ने ऐसा क्यों किया?

Realme 6 Pro के लिए जारी हुआ नया अपडेट, फोन में जुड़ेंगे कई फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G का चिपसेट हुआ रिवील, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Features

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

News

YouTube cancels its year-end celebration Rewind 2020
News
YouTube cancels its year-end celebration Rewind 2020
Redmi Note 10 launch soon: Expected specs, price, features and more

News

Redmi Note 10 launch soon: Expected specs, price, features and more
Samsung unveils next-gen Exynos 1080 chipset with 5nm EUV process

News

Samsung unveils next-gen Exynos 1080 chipset with 5nm EUV process
Facebook launches Vanish mode for Messenger, Instagram: What is it

News

Facebook launches Vanish mode for Messenger, Instagram: What is it
Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 launched: Here are the details to know

News

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 launched: Here are the details to know

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers