WhatsApp discards May 15 deadline to accept new privacy policy: Key points to know

In an interesting move, WhatsApp has discarded its May 15 deadline for users to accept its controversial privacy policy update. As per the PTI report, the Facebook-owned company has scrapped the deadline and said that it will not be deleting accounts of those who haven't accepted the new terms.

Notably, the cross-messaging platform faced severe backlash from users over concerns of data sharing to its parent company Facebook. It even led a majority of users to switch to alternative instant messaging apps like Signal and Telegram. While WhatsApp back in February this year cited that it won't suspend or delete any user's account, it has now done away with the privacy policy deadline altogether. Here are the major takeaways.

WhatsApp scraps May 15 deadline to accept new privacy policy: Key points to know

As mentioned, WhatsApp has scrapped its May 15 deadline and cited that will not delete users' accounts even if they accept the new privacy policy terms, as per the PTI report.

A WhatsApp spokesperson told the publication that no user in India will lose functionality of the app nor the accounts will get deleted on May 15 because of this update.

The spokesperson further noted that WhatsApp will follow up with reminders to users over the next several weeks. Moreover, the majority of users who have received the new terms of service have accepted them, the spokesperson cited.

To recall, WhatsApp fell under the bus in January when it began pushing out an update asking users to accept the new privacy policy. The company gave a deadline of February 8 but it later revised and extended the deadline to May 15. The privacy policy basically allows the messaging platform to keep a tab of and share user data with Facebook.

Notably, the policy only affects WhatsApp Business accounts but not the regular accounts, however, WhatsApp’s clarification regarding the new privacy policy terms couldn’t pacify the outrage among users. WhatsApp did not clarify the reason behind the decision nor did it share the number of users who have accepted the policy. With over 400 million subscribers using the platform, India is one the largest market in terms of users, perhaps to save the big share it could be one of the reasons for the company to abandon the plan of implementing the new terms altogether.