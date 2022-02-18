comscore WhatsApp brings this useful feature but only for select Android users
News

WhatsApp brings this useful feature but only for select Android users

Apps

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Android 2.22.5.11 beta version is said to bring an improved document preview that will provide a better view of the content.

Reaction Notifications

WhatsApp, Meta’s cross-messaging platform is known for testing and bringing new features for users. The instant messaging app is said to bring a host of features this year. While most of them are under development, the fresh report suggests an improved document preview could be released soon. Also Read - WhatsApp is bringing a Facebook-like feature to Business accounts

WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp tracker in its latest report revealed the new Android 2.22.5.11 beta version having a new and improved preview for documents. Till date, sharing documents like a PDF, JPEG, or DOC on WhatsApp only showed a generic preview displaying with the file type and name. It took users to apply a second step to tap on the preview to get further details of what’s inside. Also Read - Meta’s updated values include ‘Meta, Metamates, Me’

However, with the latest update, WhatsApp is said to be changing the process. Simply to say, the app now displays an enhanced preview directly showing the kind of content it has inside. Also Read - Facebook’s NewsFeed is just Feed now

“WhatsApp is introducing a new way to view the preview of images and videos shared as documents. Certain beta testers may be able to use the same feature on some previous updates as well.” WABetaInfo mentioned in its Twitter handle.

As mentioned earlier, the new document preview UI is currently under the beta version, hence it will take some time to reach the general public. That said, WhatsApp has been testing tons of features of late. As per reports, users can expect iMessage-like reactions with a total of six emojis to be available both in individual threads, and group chats. The social app is likely working on a new community feature that will function similarly to discord groups and channels. The new feature is said to provide admin granular control over the different aspects of the app. In addition, WhatsApp is also speculated to provide the option to hide ‘last seen’ from specific contacts.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  Published Date: February 18, 2022 3:09 PM IST

