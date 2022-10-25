WhatsApp is currently down for several users in India. While many have reported that they are facing server connection, others reveal that they are unable to send messages 0n the Meta-owned platform. Popular website Downdetector has confirmed that users in India from locations including Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and more are facing the issue. Also Read - WhatsApp is receiving Facebook Avatars to make instant messaging fun

Users report that they are unable to send messages and download images. They can see just single tick while sending a message on the platform. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop supporting select older iPhones after Diwali: Know details

The outage began some time around 12.30 and is still not fixed. WhatsApp has not announced anything out it as of now. Also Read - Chinese websites may steal user data via fake gifting offers: Cert-In

Just like every other time, users have moved to Twitter to know about the WhatsApp outage.

Mark Z when whatsapp stop functioning correctly#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/Jr7qt9Z3FA — Jo (@Justcallmejo69) October 25, 2022

same whatsapp, we too aren’t ready to get back to work yet 🥺🫂#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/FEBvrq9Trv — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 25, 2022

Pics not getting uploaded, messages showing single tick!! Is WhatsApp down for everyone? #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/yGqNXFxL1i — Divyanshu Dubey (@itsdivyanshu) October 25, 2022

Twitter is the saviour when WhatsApp is down 🌝😌#Whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/CmNFR0dHQr — Abhishek 🤿 (@Abhi_rajput001) October 25, 2022

This is a developing story…