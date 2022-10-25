comscore WhatsApp down: Users report issues with sending, receiving messages
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Whatsapp Down Several Users Report They Are Unable To Send Messages
News

WhatsApp down: Several users report they are unable to send messages

Apps

Popular site Downdetector has confirmed that users in India have reported connection issues and more.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is currently down for several users in India. While many have reported that they are facing server connection, others reveal that they are unable to send messages 0n the Meta-owned platform. Popular website Downdetector has confirmed that users in India from locations including Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and more are facing the issue. Also Read - WhatsApp is receiving Facebook Avatars to make instant messaging fun

Users report that they are unable to send messages and download images. They can see just single tick while sending a message on the platform. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop supporting select older iPhones after Diwali: Know details

The outage began some time around 12.30 and is still not fixed. WhatsApp has not announced anything out it as of now. Also Read - Chinese websites may steal user data via fake gifting offers: Cert-In

Just like every other time, users have moved to Twitter to know about the WhatsApp outage.

This is a developing story…

  • Published Date: October 25, 2022 1:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 25, 2022 1:15 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple Music, Apple TV+ prices increased: Should you be worried?
News
Apple Music, Apple TV+ prices increased: Should you be worried?
Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds first look leaked ahead of launch: Check expected price, launch date and more here

News

Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds first look leaked ahead of launch: Check expected price, launch date and more here

YouTube introduces new design and zoom in features for users

Apps

YouTube introduces new design and zoom in features for users

Google Chrome to drop support for Windows 7 and 8.1 next year: Details here

News

Google Chrome to drop support for Windows 7 and 8.1 next year: Details here

Philips announces to cut down 4,000 jobs worldwide

News

Philips announces to cut down 4,000 jobs worldwide

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Hyundai Creta to Mahindra XUV700: Top 8 best cars with panoramic sunroof in India 2022

Hyundai Creta to Mahindra XUV700: Top 8 best cars with panoramic sunroof in India 2022

Apple Music, Apple TV+ prices increased: Should you be worried?

Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds first look leaked ahead of launch: Check expected price, launch date and more here

Google Chrome to drop support for Windows 7 and 8.1 next year: Details here

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

'Digital art offers a wide reach and brings ideas together more quickly: Sudeepti Tucker

Shopping on Dhanteras 2022? Digital gold starting at Re 1 is good option

Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on WhatsApp, Watch Video for Updates

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops

Features

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops
Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look
Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look
WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform

Features

WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform