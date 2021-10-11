WhatsApp is likely working on end-to-end encrypted cloud backups. As per a report, the Facebook-owned company is currently beta testing the feature both on Android, and iOS platforms. Also Read - Facebook and Instagram were down for few hours last night, second time in a week

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently rolling out the feature to beta testers on both platforms. While common passwords across different and services are more susceptible to being hacked by miscreants. As per the report, if the new end-to-end encryption is activated on your backup, hackers will not be able to view your content.

The cross-messaging platform has begun testing end-to-end encrypted cloud backups for iPhone users via WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.21.200.14., and for select beta testers via WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.21.5.

To recall, WhatsApp introduced end-to-end encrypted cloud backups as an optional feature last month. The feature allows user to secure their data history available on Google Drive and iCloud. By enabling the feature one can protect their message history backed up on WhatsApp from third parties.

Notably, the instant messaging app provided an option to use a 64-bit encryption key for the added layer to backups instead of creating a new password. However, the encryption key support has only been made available for beta testers on iOS, as per the WhatsApp tracker.

If you have an iOS device and are a beta tester you can check for end-to-end encrypted cloud backups by heading to WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Chat Backup > End-to-end Encrypted Backup. But before you proceed make sure to disable “WhatsApp” for your device backup, as it is not end-to-end encrypted. It can be done by opening iPhone settings then Name > iCloud > Manage Storage > Backup > Disable WhatsApp.

Alongside end-to-end encrypted backups, WhatsApp is spotted testing a global voice message player feature that is said to allow users to listen to voice messages even after exiting the chat window. As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will provide an option to pause and dismiss the voice message at any time as well. In addition, the company is found to be a redesigned contact info section for Android. As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, users will witness the existing Chat, Audio, and Video buttons just below the profile photo of their contacts following the revamped contact info section.