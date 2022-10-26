comscore WhatsApp down: MeitY asks Meta to submit a detailed report explaining the outage
WhatsApp down: IT Ministry asks Meta for a reason behind the two-hour global outage

IT Ministry's CERT-In is tracking for any sort of cyberattack on Meta and asked the company for an explanation regarding the outage.

Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp was down for two whole hours globally on October 25. Users from all around the world were facing issues with sending, and receiving messages, uploading Status, downloading images and more. They were basically unable to use the app for almost two hours. Also Read - Meta must cut 20 percent jobs, reduce spending on metaverse: Key investor

To this, Meta acknowledged and fixed the issue. The company did not give any specific reason as to what caused the outage. It just said that the outage was caused by a technical error on their end. Now, MeitY has reportedly asked Meta India to submit a report about what caused the outage. Notably, the IT Ministry is also tracking for any cyberattack on Meta. Also Read - WhatsApp rolls out image blur tool for desktop beta users: Details here

Meta is supposed to submit a report regarding the outage to the IT Ministry’s watchdog, the Cyber Emergency Response Team of India, CERT-In. Also Read - WhatsApp services resumes after 2 hour of global outage

For the unversed, WhatsApp has over 2 billion users globally, where India is its biggest market, home to over 400 million users.

WhatsApp was down globally for almost two hours on October 25

On October 25, WhatsApp global outage began at 12.30 pm IST. Downdetector revealed that 69 percent of users faced issues with sending messages, and 21 percent of users faced server connection-related problems. And around 9 percent of users weren’t able to use the app for unknown reasons. WhatsApp’s users were unable to place voice or video calls or download images during these two hours.

During the outage, Meta issued a statement acknowledging the problem being faced by users globally. Meta stated, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

At around 2.30 pm IST, the messaging platform was up and running for all users. Notably, other Meta services including Facebook, and Instagram had remained unaffected during the WhatsApp outage.

Last year, Meta faced a similar global outage across Instagram, Oculus and WhatsApp that lasted for over 6 hours.

  • Published Date: October 26, 2022 11:35 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 26, 2022 11:36 AM IST
