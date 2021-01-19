WhatsApp for Android beta has been updated to version 2.21.2.6, which brings with it a new shortcut to search for stickers. The ability to search for stickers is already available via a search icon, but the latest update makes it easier to search for desired stickers. Unfortunately, the feature is not available as of now as it is under development. WhatsApp has also added the ability to pick Starred stickers for the WhatsApp Web version 2.2100.4. Also Read - Indian government asks WhatsApp to roll back new privacy policy: Report

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a shortcut to search for stickers because the existing procedure through the search button seems long. With the new shortcut, users can search for stickers by simply typing an emoji or text in the keyboard following which the sticker icon will change to green color. Next, users can tap on the green sticker icon to see stickers related to the emoji/text that users have typed. Also Read - WhatsApp Privacy Policy debacle: Only 18 percent users willing to continue using the app

To reiterate, the feature is under development at this point and not available to users. The report pointed out that the sticker search shortcut will be enabled in a future update. Also Read - WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: The best messaging app for you?

Coming to the Starred stickers tab for WhatsApp Web, the feature is available for users having the latest WhatsApp version for Android and iOS. The feature allows users to pick Starred stickers directly from WhatsApp Web. To check for the feature, click on the Sticker button in the WhatsApp chat bar, where a Star icon that will have Starred stickers should appear. Do note that users need to update their WhatsApp app for Android and iOS to the latest version to access the feature.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working on multi-device support for the Web version. It will allow users to use their WhatsApp account on more than one device at a time without the need for an active internet connection on the main device. However, the feature is under development and unavailable to users as of now. The feature will give users the option to link a device, which will let them use WhatsApp Web without having to keep their phone connected, according to a report by WABetaInfo.