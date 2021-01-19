comscore WhatsApp for Android beta updated with new feature | BGR India
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp for Android beta developing shortcut to search for stickers
News

WhatsApp for Android beta developing shortcut to search for stickers

Apps

WhatsApp for Android beta is working on a new feature that adds a shortcut to search for stickers. WhatsApp Web also gets ability to pick Starred stickers.

whatsapp-sticker-shortcut-wabetainfo

Image Source: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp for Android beta has been updated to version 2.21.2.6, which brings with it a new shortcut to search for stickers. The ability to search for stickers is already available via a search icon, but the latest update makes it easier to search for desired stickers. Unfortunately, the feature is not available as of now as it is under development. WhatsApp has also added the ability to pick Starred stickers for the WhatsApp Web version 2.2100.4. Also Read - Indian government asks WhatsApp to roll back new privacy policy: Report

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a shortcut to search for stickers because the existing procedure through the search button seems long. With the new shortcut, users can search for stickers by simply typing an emoji or text in the keyboard following which the sticker icon will change to green color. Next, users can tap on the green sticker icon to see stickers related to the emoji/text that users have typed. Also Read - WhatsApp Privacy Policy debacle: Only 18 percent users willing to continue using the app

To reiterate, the feature is under development at this point and not available to users. The report pointed out that the sticker search shortcut will be enabled in a future update. Also Read - WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: The best messaging app for you?

Coming to the Starred stickers tab for WhatsApp Web, the feature is available for users having the latest WhatsApp version for Android and iOS. The feature allows users to pick Starred stickers directly from WhatsApp Web. To check for the feature, click on the Sticker button in the WhatsApp chat bar, where a Star icon that will have Starred stickers should appear. Do note that users need to update their WhatsApp app for Android and iOS to the latest version to access the feature.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working on multi-device support for the Web version. It will allow users to use their WhatsApp account on more than one device at a time without the need for an active internet connection on the main device. However, the feature is under development and unavailable to users as of now. The feature will give users the option to link a device, which will let them use WhatsApp Web without having to keep their phone connected, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 19, 2021 2:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Beware of these malicious Android apps Google just deleted
Apps
Beware of these malicious Android apps Google just deleted
Indian government asks WhatsApp to take back new privacy policy; here's why

Apps

Indian government asks WhatsApp to take back new privacy policy; here's why

WhatsApp working on a new feature for Android

Apps

WhatsApp working on a new feature for Android

Amazon Sale: Exclusive discounts on OnePlus 8T, OnePlus Nord, TVs and more

Deals

Amazon Sale: Exclusive discounts on OnePlus 8T, OnePlus Nord, TVs and more

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in India: Price, features, specs

Laptops

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in India: Price, features, specs

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Beyerdynamic TYGR300 R gaming headphones launched

Beware of these malicious Android apps Google just deleted

Indian government asks WhatsApp to take back new privacy policy; here's why

WhatsApp working on a new feature for Android

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in India: Price, features, specs

WhatsApp feature we are eagerly waiting for

WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal? Which is the safest messaging app for you?

PUBG Mobile playable with this trick: Is India ban just a joke?

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Everything to know

Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months

Related Topics

Related Stories

Indian government asks WhatsApp to take back new privacy policy; here's why

Apps

Indian government asks WhatsApp to take back new privacy policy; here's why
WhatsApp working on a new feature for Android

Apps

WhatsApp working on a new feature for Android
Only 18% users willing to continue using WhatsApp: Report

News

Only 18% users willing to continue using WhatsApp: Report
WhatsApp feature we are eagerly waiting for

Features

WhatsApp feature we are eagerly waiting for
How to use Signal on your laptop or PC

How To

How to use Signal on your laptop or PC

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C20 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुए लीक

WhatsApp को बड़ा झटका, केंद्र सरकार ने नई प्राइवेसी पॉलिसी वापस लेने को कहा

Xiaomi ने भारत में Mi Notebook 14 (IC) लैपटॉप किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Realme C21 जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, कई सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर हुआ स्पॉट

WhatsApp ने क्यों दिया यूजर्स को नई पॉलिसी पर ज्यादा वक्त? जरूर जाननी चाहिए ये बातें

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced
OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

Beyerdynamic TYGR300 R gaming headphones launched
Wearables
Beyerdynamic TYGR300 R gaming headphones launched
Beware of these malicious Android apps Google just deleted

Apps

Beware of these malicious Android apps Google just deleted
Indian government asks WhatsApp to take back new privacy policy; here's why

Apps

Indian government asks WhatsApp to take back new privacy policy; here's why
WhatsApp working on a new feature for Android

Apps

WhatsApp working on a new feature for Android
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in India: Price, features, specs

Laptops

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in India: Price, features, specs

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers