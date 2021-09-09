WhatsApp gets a dedicated COVID-19 helpline for Delhiites: How to use?

WhatsApp has made room for a number of ways for people to get COVID-19 related information. Amidst a number of chatbots, we have a new one specifically meant for people living in Delhi. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon allow you to hide last seen from a creepy stalker

The Delhi Government has introduced a State Covid Helpline on WhatsApp, which will allow people to get information on the COVID-19 resources.

How to use COVID-19 helpline in Delhi?

The new WhatsApp helpline provides people with information on nearest hospital beds availability, vaccination slots, oxygen cylinder refilling, and online consultation with doctors. The helpline is based on WhatsApp Business API.

Much like how various chatbots work, users need to save the helpline number “+91 11 2230 7145” and text a “Hi” to this number on WhatsApp. Following this, people can get access to verified answers from the government.

If saving the number is a problem, people can also head to “https://wa.me/911122307145” via the mobile browser or their PCs, click on the Tap to Share option, and you are good to go start a chat without saving the number.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Shivnath Thurkral, Public Policy Director, WhatsApp India said, “Over the last year and a half, simple and intuitive technology like WhatsApp has played a pivotal role in helping India in its strife against the pandemic. Delhi state administration’s custom tech-solution of this Helpline chatbot on the WhatsApp-API will now supplement and accelerate the State-Government’s pandemic-relief efforts and equip the people of Delhi with credible information and resources related to Covid-19. We are truly proud to partner with the Delhi Government in our continuous endeavour to contribute meaningfully.“

The helpline is available for users in English and Hindi.

This comes after WhatsApp recently introduced a way to book COVID-19 vaccination slots. All people need to do is send the ‘Book Slot’ message to “+91 9013151515” on WhatsApp, verify with an OTP, and select the desired date and location and more details. Once the slot is booked, they will get a confirmation.