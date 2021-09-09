comscore WhatsApp gets a dedicated COVID-19 helpline for Delhiites: How to use?
The Delhi Goverment has introduced a dedicated COVID-19 helpline on WhatsApp for all things Coronavirus. Here's all you need to know about this.

whatsapp app

WhatsApp has made room for a number of ways for people to get COVID-19 related information. Amidst a number of chatbots, we have a new one specifically meant for people living in Delhi. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon allow you to hide last seen from a creepy stalker

The Delhi Government has introduced a State Covid Helpline on WhatsApp, which will allow people to get information on the COVID-19 resources. Also Read - WhatsApp will stop working for some Android, iOS phones from Nov 1

How to use COVID-19 helpline in Delhi?

The new WhatsApp helpline provides people with information on nearest hospital beds availability, vaccination slots, oxygen cylinder refilling, and online consultation with doctors. The helpline is based on WhatsApp Business API. Also Read - WhatsApp upcoming features: New message reactions to chat bubbles, a look at new features that could launch soon

Much like how various chatbots work, users need to save the helpline number “+91 11 2230 7145” and text a “Hi” to this number on WhatsApp. Following this, people can get access to verified answers from the government.

If saving the number is a problem, people can also head to “https://wa.me/911122307145” via the mobile browser or their PCs, click on the Tap to Share option, and you are good to go start a chat without saving the number.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Shivnath Thurkral, Public Policy Director, WhatsApp India said, “Over the last year and a half, simple and intuitive technology like WhatsApp has played a pivotal role in helping India in its strife against the pandemic. Delhi state administration’s custom tech-solution of this Helpline chatbot on the WhatsApp-API will now supplement and accelerate the State-Government’s pandemic-relief efforts and equip the people of Delhi with credible information and resources related to Covid-19. We are truly proud to partner with the Delhi Government in our continuous endeavour to contribute meaningfully.“

The helpline is available for users in English and Hindi.

This comes after WhatsApp recently introduced a way to book COVID-19 vaccination slots. All people need to do is send the ‘Book Slot’ message to “+91 9013151515” on WhatsApp, verify with an OTP, and select the desired date and location and more details. Once the slot is booked, they will get a confirmation.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 9, 2021 11:53 AM IST

