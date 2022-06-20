comscore WhatsApp will now let you message, mute individual users in a group call
News

WhatsApp gets the ability to message, mute individual users in a group call

Apps

WhatsApp is also making it easier for users to determine if a new user has joined a group call.

WhatsApp UPDATE

Image: Will Cathcart

WhatsApp has rolled out a bunch of new features on to its platform. These new features make group calls a tad bit more easier and swifter. WhatsApp head, Will Cathcart in a post on Twitter announced that now messaging and calling app has got the ability to mute and message individual users when a group call is going on. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to hide profile photo, last seen from specific people

These features will be particularly useful for muting a people in a group who forget to it themselves, which in turn would let everyone else know what is going on in the background of their home or office. It would also be helpful in the cases when some users in a group call are in the same room and have forgotten to mute themselves, which in turn creates an echo during a group call. Apart from helping users in a group call, these new features bring WhatsApp calls closer to conferencing apps that give users more dynamic control over their calls. Also Read - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces a designer clothing store for avatars

Using this feature is fairly simple. All you need to do is long press the tile of the person you want to message or mute in a group call and tap the one of the two options — Message [name of the user] or Mute [name of the user]. Also Read - WhatsApp might soon allow admins to limit who joins the group chats: Report

“Some new features for group calls on @WhatsApp: You can now mute or message specific people on a call (great if someone forgets to mute themselves!), and we’ve added a helpful indicator so you can more easily see when more people join large calls,” WhatsApp boss wrote in the post.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also making it easier for people in a group call to identify when a new user has joined a group call. In a separate post, WhatsApp said that now, it will show a banner when someone new will join a group call.

Notably, these features some just days after WhatsApp rolled out the ability to select who from users’ contact lists can see their Profile Photos, About information, and Last Seen statuses.

  • Published Date: June 20, 2022 9:50 AM IST

