WhatsApp Group members may soon be able to quietly leave a group chat: Here’s how

WhatsApp’s new feature to see the past participants is being rolled out to beta testers of WhatsApp on Android as well

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to see the past participants of a group. The company had been testing this new feature with iOS. Now, this new feature is being shipped to Android beta testers of WhatsApp. Along with the ability to see who was a part of the group in the past, WhatsApp will also stop highlighting the participants who have left the group chat. Now, this is good news as many people would like to quietly exit a WhatsApp group. However, some users will still be able to see the members that left the chat. Also Read - Uber now allows booking cabs, bikes, autos on WhatsApp: Here's how it works

WhatsApp’s new feature to see the past participants is being rolled out to beta testers of WhatsApp on Android as well. The feature is expected to be in the final stages of development and might roll out soon. The feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks the latest additions to the app’s beta version. Also Read - Microsoft brings Outlook to budget Android smartphones with Outlook Lite app

WhatsApp Group Past Participants Feature

In order to spot the users who have left the group in the past 60 days, WhatsApp will create a section under the current list of members. When you enter the Group Info page you see the list of members. Under that list, you’ll see an option of “View past participants”, once you tap on that, you’ll get to see all the participants who left the WhatsApp group chat in the last 60 days. Also Read - How to use Instagram’s dual camera feature on Android, iOS: A step-by-step guide

How you’ll be able to leave WhatsApp Group’s without being noticed

According to the report, WhatsApp will also stop notifying group members when a member leaves. With the current stable version of the application, all users in a WhatsApp group chat will be able to see who left the group. The WhatsApp Group new feature will still show the past participants but only the group admins will be notified in the chat for safety reasons. This will be a welcome change for people who want to quit a certain WhatsApp group but don’t want to notify the entire list.

  • Published Date: August 5, 2022 3:38 PM IST

