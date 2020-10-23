WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android

A new day, a new update on WhatsApp! Your favorite chat app brings a new feature that will delight you, unlike anything, provided you hate groups. If you head over to the Mute Notifications settings on a WhatsApp group, you will see a new “Always” option along with 1 week and 8 hours. Yes, WhatsApp finally lets you mute annoying groups for forever – no more checking the mute options after a year. Also Read - WhatsApp may introduce ‘Join Missed Call’ feature, spotted working on enhanced biometric lock on Android

Earlier today, WhatsApp announced via its Twitter feed about the Always Mute option in groups. Instead of the 1-year option, the app now lets you mute the group notifications forever. The 8-hours and 1-week options still remain but the option to mute for a year is gone. Is that good or bad? That’s up to you to decide but those trying to hush those annoying college or office groups will find this feature beneficial. Also Read - WhatsApp web to now support video and voice calls: All you need to know

How to Always Mute WhatsApp groups?

The steps are easy. Whether you are using it on Android or iOS, the following steps will work uniformly.

1. Head over to the WhatsApp group you want to mute.

2. Tap on the group name.

3. Tap on the Mute notifications option.

4. You will see the Always option. Tap on it and you are good to go.

The process remains similar when you want to unmute the group. Instead of choosing the options, you will have to select Unmute to let the notifications come across. The feature is currently active on the latest version of WhatsApp for both iPhones and Android devices. If you don’t see the option to do the same, head over to Google Play or App Store to check for updates.

WhatsApp users benefited from another major feature rollout a few months ago. The universal search rolled out to all WhatsApp users, letting them search for any content throughout all chats. You can now search for a particular tag through texts, images, files, and more, using the global search bar on the home screen.

There’s another feature related to hiding chats coming to WhatsApp soon. According to a leak from WABetaInfo, users will be able to hide inactive chat windows. All chats with no activity for 6 months will come to view later, i.e. be pushed down.