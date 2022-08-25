comscore WhatsApp Group Chats to get new feature similar to iPhone’s iMessages WhatsApp features that are in the beta phase, has spotted the new feature. This new feature is also comparable to iMessages which also shows the profile photo of the message sender. WABetaInfo claims that WhatsApp is planning to introduce something that has been requested for a long time -- profile photos of group participants. This feature is expected to provide clarity about the identity of the sender in the sea of texts in a WhatsApp Group. Once the new feature will be released to beta testers, profile photos of other group participants will show up next to all incoming messages within the group chat in a future update of the app. WABetaInfo has claimed that just like in the reaction preview feature, there won’t be any way to disable this feature. It will always stay on by default for all group participants and there is no switch for it. For now, the new feature is still under development and not even all beta testers are able to see the changes. WhatsApp could also modify this feature further before releasing it to every user. WhatsApp is also working on a new feature for ‘archived chats’. Under this feature WhatsApp will be providing a new shortcut for users when they enter the list of Archived chats. Last year, WhatsApp had released a feature which kept Archived chats in archives even if a new message arrived. However, many users don’t know how to turn this off. This new shortcut will allow users to deactivate this feature."/>
WhatsApp Group Chats will soon show profile photo of sender next to messages

Once the new feature will be released to beta testers, profile photos of other group participants will show up next to all incoming messages

WhatsApp Group Chat

WhatsApp groups are getting bigger and with the introduction of features like Communities, which can have thousands of participants, identifying the person who is sending the text can be challenging. It seems WhatsApp is working on a way to make it easier to identify group members within chats. A new feature is being tested where WhatsApp will show the profile image of the message sender next to their respective chat bubble. Also Read - WhatsApp is finally giving us a glimpse of Communities but you probably can’t use it yet

According to a report by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks new WhatsApp features that are in the beta phase, has spotted the new feature. This new feature is also comparable to iMessages which also shows the profile photo of the message sender. Also Read - How to turn on (or off) end-to-end encrypted chat backups on WhatsApp

WABetaInfo claims that WhatsApp is planning to introduce something that has been requested for a long time — profile photos of group participants. This feature is expected to provide clarity about the identity of the sender in the sea of texts in a WhatsApp Group. Also Read - WhatsApp introduces a new 'unread' chat filter: How it works

Once the new feature will be released to beta testers, profile photos of other group participants will show up next to all incoming messages within the group chat in a future update of the app.

WABetaInfo has claimed that just like in the reaction preview feature, there won’t be any way to disable this feature. It will always stay on by default for all group participants and there is no switch for it. For now, the new feature is still under development and not even all beta testers are able to see the changes. WhatsApp could also modify this feature further before releasing it to every user.

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature for ‘archived chats’. Under this feature WhatsApp will be providing a new shortcut for users when they enter the list of Archived chats. Last year, WhatsApp had released a feature which kept Archived chats in archives even if a new message arrived. However, many users don’t know how to turn this off. This new shortcut will allow users to deactivate this feature.

  • Published Date: August 25, 2022 6:16 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 25, 2022 6:18 PM IST
