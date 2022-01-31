WhatsApp is working on several new features to bring in the months to come. As per a new report, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is working on a feature that will provide more power to group admins. Also Read - Google may offer you limited space for storing your WhatsApp chat backups

The latest report from WABetaInfo reveals that the messaging platform will soon allow group admins to delete any and every message they wish. Once a particular message has been deleted, it will show ‘This was deleted by an admin’. Notably, the feature will work quite like the Delete for Everyone feature, which is limited only to personal chats. Also Read - Here’s what WhatsApp chief has to say about launching an iPad app

WhatsApp Group Feature

“If you are a group admin, you will be able to delete any message for everyone in your groups, in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android,” WABetaInfo said in a recent tweet. A screenshot was also shared with the tweet showing how the feature will work. Also Read - WhatsApp revamped media picker spotted online, new animations likely coming to desktop app soon

The feature is first expected to release for beta users on both Android and iOS users, later followed by a stable release. It is unknown when the feature will be rolled out. Since the messaging platform is said to be working on the feature, we can expect the official release to happen much sooner than expected.

The group delete messages feature will allow WhatsApp group admins to remove illicit or obscene content from group immediately. It will also allow admins to remove content portraying fake information.

The upcoming group feature will work in a similar manner as the Delete for everyone feature. To recall, the Delete for everyone feature was officially launched last year. The feature lets users in a private chat delete messages sent by mistake for the sender and themselves.

Currently, the messaging app allows users to delete a particular message within 1 hour of sending it. A similar time limit should be there for the upcoming group messages deleting feature as well. We await more details.