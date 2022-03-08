comscore WhatsApp groups to get new 'Polls' feature that will sort out arguments
No more arguments in WhatsApp groups. App working on new "Polls" feature

Even the polls will be end-to-end encrypted. Only group members will be able to see the poll and the results of the poll.

WhatsApp

Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp Group discussions will get way easier with this new upcoming feature. The instant messaging application is apparently trying out a new feature within the TestFlight beta program. So far, we haven’t seen the feature in action but a screenshot shared by one credible website shows what this new WhatsApp poll feature might look like. Also Read - WhatsApp might introduce a group polling feature for users

The WhatsApp Group polls feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that dedicatedly works on WhatsApp features in the beta version. The new update 22.6.0.70 shows that WhatsApp is working on an option to create polls within the app’s groups. Also Read - WhatsApp likely working on a bunch of nifty features: Here's the list

The website shows a screenshot of the app where the user can enter the question for a poll. The screenshot does mention “Create Poll” as the feature and the blank space states, “What is your poll question?” Also Read - How to send emoji pairs on WhatsApp using Samsung smartphone

Other than this specific window of the poll question, we did not see any other aspect of this new feature. However, it is safe to assume that WhatsApp might take inspiration from Facebook.

Where will you find Polls?

WhatsApp Polls won’t be available in single chats for obvious reasons. Within groups, you’ll be able to ask a question and others can vote on it. The report by WABetaInfo suggests that even the polls will be end-to-end encrypted. Only group members will be able to see the poll and the results of the poll. Even the answers will be encrypted.

So far, the feature has not been seen in action. However, considering that WhatsApp is testing it in the open, we can expect it to roll out to beta testers as a functioning feature.

This is one of the biggest feature updates, WhatsApp is working on currently and could enhance interaction within the application manifold. While voting and polls have mostly been spotted on big and open social media platforms, WhatsApp group polls will help sort matters within a smaller circle.

  Published Date: March 8, 2022 4:24 PM IST
  Updated Date: March 8, 2022 5:12 PM IST

