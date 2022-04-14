Whatsapp Groups To Support Reactions 32 Member Voice Calls All New Features

WhatsApp has announced a host of new features for its Groups. The new features for WhatsApp Groups will be rolled out in the coming weeks but the company has already revealed the details about what to expect. The Meta-owned messaging platform also announced the Communities feature where Groups can be organised into a bigger community. Also Read - WhatsApp Communities feature announced: A Group for WhatsApp Groups

The new WhatsApp Group features that have been announced include Reactions, 32-member voice-calling, 2TB file transfer, and more powers to the Group admin. These features have been announced but they will only start rolling out to users in the next few weeks. Also Read - WhatsApp permitted to expand its payments service to 100 million users in India

Here’s what these new WhatsApp Group Features are all about Also Read - From polls to message reactions: Top WhatsApp features to look out for

Reactions

WhatsApp will be introducing a feature that will be inspired by both Facebook and Instagram. In the past most users responded to texts and media by sending one reaction each. However, users will now be able to react on the same message using emojis. People can quickly share their opinion without sending a ton of new messages to respond.

File Sharing

WhatsApp is increasing the file sharing limit to support files up to 2 GB. WhatsApp claims that they are doing this so that people can easily collaborate on a project. The details about the format of the files will be revealed ahead of the official roll-out.

Admin Controls

Admins will have more authority over their group. Group admins will be able to remove errant or problematic messages from everyone’s chats. The limitation and exceptions, if any, will be revealed on a later date.

Larger Voice Calls

This is one of the biggest features introduced today. WhatsApp Groups will be able to conduct 32-people in a voice call. This is a major upgrade from the 8-member limit. In order to accommodate the members, WhatsApp will be changing the how the call participants will be showed on screen. WhatApp is using the waveform graphics to label different members.