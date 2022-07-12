comscore WhatsApp head has a warning for all users: Here’s what he said
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Whatsapp Head Will Cathcart Warns Users Against Modified Apps Says They Contain Malware
News

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart warns users against modified apps, says they contain malware

Apps

WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart has cautioned users against using modified versions of the app as they contain malware that can steal user data.

WhatsApp Payment

WhatsApp, owing to its popularity, is often targeted by scammers for duping WhatsApp users. One way, malicious hackers target WhatsApp users is by sending messages containing links to fraudulent website. Another way they do so is via malware. Now, WhatsApp head Will Cathcart has issued a warning to WhatsApp users against using modified version of the messaging app on their smartphones. Also Read - How to recover deleted messages in WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

In a thread on Twitter, Cathcart cautioned users against using version of WhatsApp by third-party developers as they hide malware within the apps. He said that while these apps promise new features to WhatsApp users, they also steal user data stored on people’s phones. Also Read - How to export Chrome bookmarks : A step-by-step guide

More specifically, he pointed towards versions of WhatsApp such as ‘Hey WhatsApp’ by a developer called ‘HeyMods’ that contain malware hidden inside the apps.

WhatsApp’s team has promptly highlighted the matter to Google, which in turn, has released an update to Google Play Protect on Android — a program that checks apps and devices for malware and harmful behaviour and deactivates and deletes these apps if it finds something suspicious — to detect and disable versions of WhatsApp by third-party developers that contain the data-stealing malware.

In the thread, the WhatsApp boss said that the company will continue to detect and block such apps and that it would also explore all legal options to prevent HeyMods and other third-party developers like it to make their fraudulents apps available to users.

He also urged users to delete these fake apps and download apps from authentic sources only.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 12, 2022 4:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Lenovo launches new Legion and new Yoga laptops in India: Check pricing, availability
Laptops
Lenovo launches new Legion and new Yoga laptops in India: Check pricing, availability
How to recover deleted messages in WhatsApp

How To

How to recover deleted messages in WhatsApp

Twitter vs Elon Musk saga takes a fresh turn: Here's what's new

News

Twitter vs Elon Musk saga takes a fresh turn: Here's what's new

Tecno Camon 19 series launched in India with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Mobiles

Tecno Camon 19 series launched in India with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Nothing Phone (1) specifications leaked completely hours before launch, along with wallpapers

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) specifications leaked completely hours before launch, along with wallpapers

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp head has a warning for all users: Here s what he said

Nokia T10 arrives as a compact tablet with 8-inch display

Lenovo launches new Legion and new Yoga laptops in India: Check pricing, availability

Twitter vs Elon Musk saga takes a fresh turn: Here's what's new

Tecno Camon 19 series launched in India with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 30,000

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Here s a timeline of everything that has happened so far

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30000, Watch the video to know more

Features

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30000, Watch the video to know more
Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience

Hands On

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video

News

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999