WhatsApp head has a warning for all users: Here s what he said

WhatsApp, owing to its popularity, is often targeted by scammers for duping WhatsApp users. One way, malicious hackers target WhatsApp users is by sending messages containing links to fraudulent website. Another way they do so is via malware. Now, WhatsApp head Will Cathcart has issued a warning to WhatsApp users against using modified version of the messaging app on their smartphones.

In a thread on Twitter, Cathcart cautioned users against using version of WhatsApp by third-party developers as they hide malware within the apps. He said that while these apps promise new features to WhatsApp users, they also steal user data stored on people's phones.

More specifically, he pointed towards versions of WhatsApp such as ‘Hey WhatsApp’ by a developer called ‘HeyMods’ that contain malware hidden inside the apps.

These apps promised new features but were just a scam to steal personal information stored on people’s phones. We’ve shared what we found with Google and worked with them to combat the malicious apps. — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) July 11, 2022

WhatsApp’s team has promptly highlighted the matter to Google, which in turn, has released an update to Google Play Protect on Android — a program that checks apps and devices for malware and harmful behaviour and deactivates and deletes these apps if it finds something suspicious — to detect and disable versions of WhatsApp by third-party developers that contain the data-stealing malware.

In the thread, the WhatsApp boss said that the company will continue to detect and block such apps and that it would also explore all legal options to prevent HeyMods and other third-party developers like it to make their fraudulents apps available to users.

He also urged users to delete these fake apps and download apps from authentic sources only.