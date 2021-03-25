WhatsApp has started to roll out In-App support for select Android beta testers in the WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.7.3, as per a WABetaInfo report. The website previously reported that WhatsApp is testing the feature for Android and iOS platforms as ‘Support Chat Threads’. Also Read - Probe ordered into WhatsApp's privacy policy in India for breach of antitrust laws

The feature will let users chat with the messaging platforms to report any bugs. Do note this is a test feature, which is only available for specific beta users as of now. It can be accessed by going into WhatsApp Settings>Help>Contact Us.

WhatsApp In-App support: What is it?

WhatsApp In-App support will let users report to WhatsApp support directly any bugs or chat with them in case of any issues. Once users type in a query in the 'Contact Us' chat box, they will have the option of whether or not to include device information. This includes technical details like the device's model number and settings.

While WaBetaInfo previously reported that WhatsApp will respond to queries in a new chat box, the latest report suggests that the queries will be responded to in a group chat instead. Users will have the option to whether join the group or not. The previous report suggested that the WhatsApp support chat will be closed once the issue is fixed.

“This is the official chat of WhatsApp Support. More than 2 billion people in over 180 count…,” the group description of the support chat thread read, as per the latest screenshot. Further, a message by WhatsApp Support in the group chat thread read, “Thanks for your message, We’re reviewing your issue and we’ll respond as soon as possible. We respond to most issues within 48 hours.”

WhatsApp is facing the heat for its updated privacy policy that it announced earlier this year. The Indian antitrust watchdog, Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered a probe into WhatsApp’s privacy policy update, according to a Reuters report. The CCI said in an order that WhatsApp breached antitrust laws in the guise of its policy update.

Notably, users have been asked to accept WhatsApp’s new privacy policy by May 15 after which their accounts won’t be deleted, though functionalities will be limited.