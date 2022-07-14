comscore WhatsApp increases time limit to delete messages for beta users on Apple, Android smartphones
WhatsApp increases time limit to delete messages for beta users on Apple, Android phones

The current limit to be able to delete messages for everyone is 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds.

WhatsApp increases time limit to delete messages for beta users on Apple, Android phones

Meta owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is updating the time limit to delete messages for everyone. According to WABetaInfo, some beta users on Apple and Android smartphones can now delete messages for everyone long after current duration has been crossed. In particular, after installing the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.15.8 update, some beta testers are able to delete messages within 2 days, 12 hours. Also Read - WhatsApp might soon let you add a voice message to your status

The current limit to be able to delete messages for everyone is 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds. According to the shared image, “delete for everyone” showed up even after crossing the time limit to access the feature.

WhatsApp is also planning to offer group admins the ability to delete any message in groups in the future but currently their is further details at the moment, unfortunately: there will be another update that enables this feature at a later date. The new time limit to delete messages for everyone has been released to certain iOS beta testers, and more activations are planned over the coming weeks.

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will allow users to add voice notes or messages to their Status. WhatsApp is currently working on a feature for Android users that will allow users to add short voice notes to WhatsApp Status. Likely to be called “Voice Status”, this feature is expected to be available in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.16.3 update.

As per the screenshot shared in the report, a mic (voice note icon) will appear at the bottom of the Status window, along with an edit and camera icon. You just need to press and hold the icon to record the voice note and upload it with a caption.

WhatsApp is currently working on a feature for Android users that will allow users to add short voice notes to WhatsApp Status. Likely to be called “Voice Status”, this feature is expected to be available in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.16.3 update.

  • Published Date: July 14, 2022 4:44 PM IST

