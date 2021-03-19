WhatsApp and Instagram are down in India. Outage tracking website Downdetector shows that users in the country are facing issues in accessing both the applications. Users have taken to microblogging site Twitter to complain about the massive outage. Also Read - Facebook likely working on Instagram for kids under age 13

At the moment, no one among WhatsApp and Instagram has confirmed the reason behind the outage. Both the popular social media platforms are not working.

WhatsApp is showing "connecting" while Instagram is not loading for users in the country. WhatsApp users are unable to send or receive messages.

Same goes for Instagram users. They are unable to load their timeline, post photos, stories or reels.

(This is a developing story)