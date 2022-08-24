comscore WhatsApp launches a new 'unread chat' filter to keep users from missing out on important texts
WhatsApp introduces a new 'unread' chat filter: How it works

The new WhatsApp unread chat filter will let users organise their chats properly and not miss out on important texts.

Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp has officially announced a new tool that will allow users to sort their chats efficiently. The new “unread chat filter” will automatically show you the unread chats on the top so that you don’t miss out on important messages. WhatsApp made the announcement about this feature via Twitter last night. Also Read - WhatsApp new privacy features: New privacy-oriented features you should know

The feature is now available for Android, WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop. Since the company has not specifically announced that it won’t be available for iOS users, it is just a matter of time before they get this chat filter too. Also Read - WhatsApp to now let group admin delete any message from the chat

How to use WhatsApp ‘Unread chat filter’

Here are the steps that you can follow to use the new ‘Unread chat filter’ on WhatsApp.

  1. Open WhatsApp on your Android phone
  2. Tap on the search icon in the top right corner
  3. Tap on the unread chat icon

You will now be able to see all the read chats in the app in a specific order, with the most recent one on the top. To go back, you can simply tap on the close icon “x” and head back to the regular chatbox.

For the unversed, until now, the only chat filters that WhatsApp showed were Photos, Videos, Links, GIFs, Audio and documents.

For the unversed, WhatsApp recently announced three new privacy features for its users. First, users will no longer be able to take a screenshot of the image shared in the “View Once” format, as it contradicts the entire point of this feature.

Secondly, users will also be able to leave a group chat silently. The notification that appears when a participant exits a group will not be shown in the group chat anymore, except for the admin. WhatsApp will also give a quick window where the user can restore the deleted chat, if they want.

  • Published Date: August 24, 2022 10:16 AM IST
