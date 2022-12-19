WhatsApp introduces Accidental delete feature, reportedly testing better way to keep messages

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp on Monday introduced the new ‘Accidental Delete’ feature, a new layer of protection for when you have accidentally deleted a message for yourself instead of everyone. The new feature would let you reverse that action within a short window, just so you do not end up in an embarrassing situation. Also Read - WhatsApp is testing a new feature for disappearing messages for group and individual chats

“Everyone faced the situation when they sent a message to the wrong person or group and accidentally clicked on ‘Delete for me’ instead of ‘Delete for Everyone’, leaving them in an uncomfortable position,” the company said in a statement. To solve this issue, the Accidental delete feature will help users by providing a five-second window to reverse the accidental message delete, and click on ‘Delete for Everyone’.

This feature gives users a moment to quickly undo a deleted message if they accidentally select ‘Delete for me’ but meant to ‘Delete for everyone’. The Accidental delete feature is available to all users on Android and iPhone devices.

While the new ‘Accidental delete feature is now rolling out to all users, WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a better version of the ‘kept messages’ feature on Android, which will give users the ability to keep or undo a kept message. With the new feature, it will be possible to keep a disappearing message to prevent its expiration, reports WABetaInfo.

Users in the conversation can keep a disappearing message or undo a kept message by viewing the message option. However, if they undo a kept message, that message will automatically be deleted for everyone and it will not be possible to recover it, the report said. The new feature is available as a part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.1.11 update that is now rolling out to beta testers. This also means that those on the stable version of WhatsApp for Android will have to wait, unlike the ‘Accidental delete’ feature that is now available to the users of the stable app.