comscore WhatsApp gets new Flash calls and Message level reporting features
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp introduces two new features to enhance user safety: Check details
News

WhatsApp introduces two new features to enhance user safety: Check details

Apps

The Flash calls feature will allow users to verify their phone numbers quickly whereas the message level reporting will allow them to report specific messages.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp has added two new features called Flash calls and Message level reporting for its users. According to the company, these features will enhance the safety of the users on the Meta-owned messaging platform. The Flash calls feature will allow users to verify their phone numbers quickly whereas the message level reporting will allow them to report specific messages. Also Read - WhatsApp new Desktop app: Check how to download new version

WhatsApp, Android, iOS, Apple, Samsung, Jio, Huawei, iPhone, WhatsApp update, WhatsApp news, Facebook Also Read - WhatsApp's new Desktop app brings interesting UI changes, improvements

As per a statement by WhatsApp, “In our continuous endeavour to provide more safety and control to users, WhatsApp is now introducing two new safety features, ‘flash calls’ and ‘message level reporting’ to ensure that user experience remains secure, in addition to the host of other safety measures and product features that allow users to continue safeguarding their personal messaging experience.” Also Read - WhatsApp images, videos not showing in Phone Gallery? Here's a quick fix

Flash Calls

The new “Flash Calls” feature will let Android users who are installing or re-installing WhatsApp on the same or new device verify their phone numbers on the platform simply by an automated call. This will eliminate the current SMS verification process. With Flash calls, users can simply call their own devices to verify their phone numbers. As per the company, this is a much safer option that it makes the call from within the app.

Message level reporting

This feature was in the works for quite some time now. It will allow users to flag particular messages on the platform. All they need to do is, long-press a specific message, they can then choose to report or block the user.

Additionally, WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo has revealed that the “Accept My Contacts” option is introduced in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.23. The feature allows users to choose who can see their information such as “last seen” status, profile photo, and “about” details on WhatsApp.

It will be the fourth option on the Last Seen settings menu along with Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody. Users have to select the contacts they do not wish to share information from the “Accept My Contacts” option. Contacts that are not selected will be able to see all the notifications as they did before.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 22, 2021 4:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple giving free repair service for this iPhone: How to apply
Mobiles
Apple giving free repair service for this iPhone: How to apply
Joker Malware is back! Delete these 15 Android apps from your phone immediately

Apps

Joker Malware is back! Delete these 15 Android apps from your phone immediately

WhatsApp gets new Flash calls and message level reporting features

Apps

WhatsApp gets new Flash calls and message level reporting features

Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak

How To

Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak

TikTok ban: Pakistan lifts ban on Tiktok, is India next in line?

Apps

TikTok ban: Pakistan lifts ban on Tiktok, is India next in line?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple giving free repair service for this iPhone: How to apply

Joker Malware is back! Delete these 15 Android apps from your phone immediately

Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak

TikTok ban: Pakistan lifts ban on Tiktok, is India next in line?

Ola electric scooter delivery delayed due to chip shortage: Check new delivery date

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp gets new Flash calls and message level reporting features

Apps

WhatsApp gets new Flash calls and message level reporting features
How to permanently hide WhatsApp chats without deleting them

How To

How to permanently hide WhatsApp chats without deleting them
Except My Contacts feature rolls out for WhatsApp web users: How to use, features, more

Apps

Except My Contacts feature rolls out for WhatsApp web users: How to use, features, more
Here's how it is possible to send fake live location on WhatsApp

How To

Here's how it is possible to send fake live location on WhatsApp
WhatsApp new Desktop app: Check how to download new version

Apps

WhatsApp new Desktop app: Check how to download new version

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp ने डेस्कटॉप यूजर के लिए My Contacts Except फीचर किया रोल आउट, मिलेगी नई प्राइवेसी सेटिंग

Free Fire Redeem Code 22 November: आज के कोड में मिल रहे धांसू रिवॉर्ड, बिना देरी किए ऐसे करें रिडीम

Free Fire Watch to Win: आज मिलेंगे बिना मेहनत के ढेरों स्पेशल रिवॉर्ड, जानें तरीका

Free Fire के Bermuda Map में मैच जीतने के लिए अपनाएं ये टिप्स, आसानी से बढ़ेगी रैंक

Free Fire में इस तरह फ्री मिलेंगी Booyah Day 2021 Sports Car और Gloo Wall स्किन्स

Latest Videos

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Apple giving free repair service for this iPhone: How to apply
Mobiles
Apple giving free repair service for this iPhone: How to apply
Joker Malware is back! Delete these 15 Android apps from your phone immediately

Apps

Joker Malware is back! Delete these 15 Android apps from your phone immediately
Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak

How To

Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak
TikTok ban: Pakistan lifts ban on Tiktok, is India next in line?

Apps

TikTok ban: Pakistan lifts ban on Tiktok, is India next in line?
Ola electric scooter delivery delayed due to chip shortage: Check new delivery date

Electric Vehicle

Ola electric scooter delivery delayed due to chip shortage: Check new delivery date

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers