WhatsApp has added two new features called Flash calls and Message level reporting for its users. According to the company, these features will enhance the safety of the users on the Meta-owned messaging platform. The Flash calls feature will allow users to verify their phone numbers quickly whereas the message level reporting will allow them to report specific messages. Also Read - WhatsApp new Desktop app: Check how to download new version

As per a statement by WhatsApp, “In our continuous endeavour to provide more safety and control to users, WhatsApp is now introducing two new safety features, ‘flash calls’ and ‘message level reporting’ to ensure that user experience remains secure, in addition to the host of other safety measures and product features that allow users to continue safeguarding their personal messaging experience.” Also Read - WhatsApp images, videos not showing in Phone Gallery? Here's a quick fix

Flash Calls

The new “Flash Calls” feature will let Android users who are installing or re-installing WhatsApp on the same or new device verify their phone numbers on the platform simply by an automated call. This will eliminate the current SMS verification process. With Flash calls, users can simply call their own devices to verify their phone numbers. As per the company, this is a much safer option that it makes the call from within the app.

Message level reporting

This feature was in the works for quite some time now. It will allow users to flag particular messages on the platform. All they need to do is, long-press a specific message, they can then choose to report or block the user.

Additionally, WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo has revealed that the “Accept My Contacts” option is introduced in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.23. The feature allows users to choose who can see their information such as “last seen” status, profile photo, and “about” details on WhatsApp.

It will be the fourth option on the Last Seen settings menu along with Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody. Users have to select the contacts they do not wish to share information from the “Accept My Contacts” option. Contacts that are not selected will be able to see all the notifications as they did before.