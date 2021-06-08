WhatsApp, in addition to its suite of features, has added a new one to make life easier for feature phone users. The Facebook-owned platform has joined hands with KaiOS Technologies to let people make voice calls on their KaiOS-run feature phones. Also Read - WhatsApp upcoming feature Flash Calls will enable quick log-in: Know how it will work

This will allow millions of feature phones users to call other people by using their Wi-Fi or mobile data and stay connected with each other, especially during the current tough times. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - How to secretly read deleted WhatsApp messages - 5 simple steps

WhatsApp internet-based calling now on feature phones

The new WhatsApp feature will allow people to conduct VoIP (voice over internet protocol) instead of spending their calling minutes or the entire top-up plan they have opted for. Also Read - WhatsApp voice message playback speeds feature official rollout begins

The update is for all KaiOS devices that come with up to 512GB of RAM and have updated to the latest WhatsApp version 2.2110.41. This includes the famous JioPhone 4G feature phone and Nokia 8110 in India, among many other options.

Matt Idema, COO of WhatsApp, in a statement said, “People are relying on WhatsApp now more than ever to communicate and stay in touch with their loved ones. We want to support communities that are on lighter operating systems in many places around the world. Bringing WhatsApp voice calls to KaiOS-enabled devices helps us connect the world privately through a service that is simple, reliable and accessible to everyone – no matter what kind of mobile device they’re using.”

To recall, WhatsApp was introduced on KaiOS devices back in 2019 to provide everyone with an opportunity to use the app. This is mainly applicable in emerging markets and lets even the underprivileged people access the arguably popular messaging app.

Since then, the app has provided people with a number of ways of conversing with others. This includes messaging, voice notes, and even expressing through media.

It is further revealed that WhatsApp has become a popular non-system app on KaiOS-based devices with the highest monthly active users (MAU) worldwide.