WhatsApp has a feature called the Default Message Timer that lets you make your chats ephemeral. In other words, you can set disappearing messages for new chats. This is applicable to new chats, so each message exchanged in a chat will expire after 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. WhatsApp is now testing a shortcut within this setting to let you apply a message timer to multiple existing chats at once. Also Read - WhatsApp starts rolling out support for all emojis to react to messages

As spotted by WABetaInfo, the new shortcut is available on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.16.8. This means it should be accessible to only the users who are on beta. But since the rollout of this feature is happening in a graded manner, not everyone on beta testing will get it. The watchdog mentioned in its blog post the new default message timer setting is available to only “some beta testers.” Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you hide your online status from everyone: Check details

What does it do?

The Default Message Timer setting available inside the Privacy tab lets you change the behaviour of messages for new chats. Existing chats are not affected by it. With the new shortcut in the Default Message Timer, you can finally choose existing chats at once and cause them to make new messages disappear after the time you select. Simply put, you would not need to go to every chat to turn on the disappearing messages feature for them. The shortcut will let you choose chats on a single scrollable screen. Also Read - WhatsApp might soon allow iOS, Android users to appeal for ban revoke

When will it roll out?

The new Default Message Timer shortcut is currently available to select beta testers. That means the feature has yet to reach all beta testers. Only after that happens, the feature will be staged for a rollout in the stable channel. That might take some time and there is no clarity on how much. Alternatively, it is also possible that WhatsApp does not roll this feature out of beta testing. That will not be strange because there have been many features that WhatsApp tested but did not immediately roll out for users on the stable channel.