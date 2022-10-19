comscore WhatsApp rolls out, Status Reaction, Undo and more feature for iOS users
News

WhatsApp introduces Status reaction, Undo and more features for iOS users

Apps

iOS users on WhatsApp can now use reactions to others' Status on the platform, just like reacting to a Story on Instagram.

WhatsApp

Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp has introduced a new Status reaction feature for iOS users. WhatsApp users will be able to react to a Status by sending a reaction, just like you can react to a Story on Instagram. In addition to this, the latest update is also bringing the much-awaited undo “delete for me” option. Also Read - WhatsApp users can edit sent messages: Here’s how it will work

WhatsApp releases Status Reaction, Undo for iOS users

Going for the Apple App Store, the messaging platform has introduced two new features for the users. Previous reports have suggested that the company was working on a Status Reactions feature. Now, App Store has confirmed that the recent Version 22.21.77 has rolled out this feature. Also Read - Microsoft Office is finally becoming Microsoft 365: Here's what's changing

Users will get eight reaction options: Laughing, smiling, clapping, wow emoji, sad emoji, joining hands, 100 emojis and celebrate emoji. Unlike message reactions, WhatsApp does not allow users to choose from the emoji library on the platform. Also Read - WhatsApp starts rolling out Premium plan to select business users: Check details

In addition to this, the App Store has also confirmed that users will now be able to undo their actions if they have deleted any text by mistake. They will get a few seconds to use the “Undo” option after they use the “Delete for me” feature. This will rectify situations where the user accidentally uses the “Delete for me” option.

WhatsApp iOS has also received the new “Call Links” feature that allows users to share call links with anyone they want to invite users. These links can be created for video and voice WhatsApp calls.

Lastly, WhatsApp for iOS’ latest update has also rolled out a new feature for group admins that will allow them to delete any message on the chat group, irrespective of who has sent it. Also, whoever wants to leave the group can do so silently, as only group admins will be notified of their exit. Earlier, all participants of the group used to see a notification about who has left the group.

  • Published Date: October 19, 2022 2:30 PM IST
