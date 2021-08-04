WhatsApp has a new feature that will allow you to send disappearing photos and videos to others, which can be viewed just once. The feature has now been made official after it was being tested by WhatsApp for a while now. Also Read - Govt brings Sandes instant messaging app to counter WhatsApp

The new ‘View Once’ feature is rolling out to the messaging app’s iOS version and even the Android version. Here are the details. Also Read - Happy Friendship Day 2021: How to send Friendship Day wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

WhatsApp starts rolling out View Once feature

The View Once option will let you send a picture or a video that is either taken from WhatsApp‘s camera or selected from the phone’s gallery. This option can be enabled by tapping on the ‘1’ icon present next to the type bar that is usually present for you to type a caption for the media. Also Read - How to archive chats on WhatsApp in simple steps

Once enabled, the photo or the video will disappear once viewed. The chat will show the Opened status on the media once it is viewed. This is similar to how Snapchat works when such a setting is switched on. This feature is also available for Instagram users.

The disappearing videos and photos won’t be saved to the gallery of the recipient, considering it will vanish as soon as it is viewed. However, people can still take a screenshot of the same, in case. WhatsApp won’t notify users if a screenshot is taken, much like how it works for its Stories.

This comes in addition to the Disappearing Messages feature that lets people send fleeting messages to others, which will be deleted automatically after seven days. A new setting for this is expected to arrive soon that will make the messages vanish in just 24 hours. This is another feature that has been copied from Snapchat.

In addition to this, the new WhatsApp for iOS update has introduced a new design for in-app notifications that are meant to remove the extra elements and just focus on the message.