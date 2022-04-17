comscore WhatsApp is testing a feature to let users limit their 'Last seen' to specific contacts
WhatsApp might soon let you hide ‘Last Seen’ status from specific contacts

This will allow WhatsApp users to limit their 'Last seen' status to specific contacts only, just like Status. The feature is buried under the "Privacy" settings of the app.

Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp recently rolled out a slew of features for its users including Communities, emoji reactions and more, but looks like there is more. As per a recent report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging platform is working on a feature where users will be able to hide their “last seen” status for specific contacts. The feature is reportedly being tested in the latest WhatsApp beta release for iOS users. Also Read - How to book Mumbai Metro One e-ticket on WhatsApp

Image: WABetaInfo

This will allow WhatsApp users to limit their ‘Last seen’ status to specific contacts only, just like Status. This feature is buried under the “Privacy” settings of the app. Users just need to go to the “Last Seen” category and select the preferred option from: “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” “Nobody,” and “My Contacts Except…”. For the unversed, if you disable the last seen for specific contacts, you won’t be able to see theirs. Also Read - WhatsApp Groups to support Reactions, 32-member voice calls and more: Check details

Additionally, WhatsApp is expected to roll out a similar feature for profile pictures and the “about” section also. With this feature, users will be able to decide who can see their WhatsApp profile pictures. As per the report, “If you open WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy > Last Seen / Profile Photo / About, you might find a new option called ‘My Contacts Except…'” Also Read - WhatsApp Communities feature announced: A Group for WhatsApp Groups

As mentioned earlier, WhatsApp has recently made a lot of announcements for both iOS and Android users. The messaging platform now comes with support for 32-member voice calls, a new Communities feature where Groups can be organised into a bigger community, and 2GB file transfer. WhatsApp has also rolled out a few features for Group admins that include the ability to remove errant or problematic messages from everyone’s chats.

Just like on Facebook and Instagram, WhatsApp users will also be able to react to text messages with emoji reactions. With this, users can quickly share their opinion without sending a ton of new messages to respond.

  Published Date: April 17, 2022 9:33 AM IST

WhatsApp is testing a feature to let users limit their 'Last seen' to specific contacts
