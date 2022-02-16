comscore WhatsApp is borrowing a new feature from Facebook and you might like it
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will enhance the look of the WhatsApp Business profiles. A new feature has been spotted indicating that users might soon witness cover photos akin to Facebook cover photos. This is aimed at enhancing the experience of customers and it might also help businesses on WhatsApp to present some additional information via images. Also Read - Meta’s updated values include ‘Meta, Metamates, Me’

The new feature has been spotted on WhatsApp Business for iOS and is expected to even surface on the Android version. The feature has been reported by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks features on the beta platform of WhatsApp. There hasn’t been any official announcement by the instant messaging platform. If this new feature finds acceptance with Business accounts, it is possible that the Meta-owned platform will also start providing the feature to normal users. Also Read - Facebook’s NewsFeed is just Feed now

This feature will introduce some level of synergy between the daughter and parent company (Facebook). Cover photos are used as big banners behind profile pictures. This will introduce a new aspect of personalization within the other-wise text-heavy interface. Also Read - WhatsApp to get Communities, Cover Photo soon

WhatsApp Rolling Back New Contact List Feature

The instant messaging application mostly adds features to its list. However, sometimes it has to take a step back. WhatsApp is apparently rolling back a feature that introduced a new Contact list UI. The new update had introduced two tabs to classify contacts. One included the most recent contact and the other showed the favourites.

WhatsApp users were quick to reject the change and they demanded the instant application to move back to the older version where all contacts were arranged alphabetically. The addition of two tabs has only led to an additional step for the user. Rolling back the update is definitely going to make WhatsApp users happy.

  • Published Date: February 16, 2022 8:52 PM IST

Best Sellers