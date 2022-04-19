comscore WhatsApp is bringing a new polls feature to group chats
WhatsApp is bringing polls to group chats: Here’s how it will work

WhatsApp is working on bringing a feature that will let its users create and share polls in group chats. The feature is available on the latest beta version of WhatsApp iOS app.

Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp recently launched Communities features on its platform. Now, word is that the company is working on a new feature that will make it easy for WhatsApp users to share their views with others users in a group. Also Read - WhatsApp may allow you to dictate messages through smart glasses soon: All you need to know

WABetaInfo reports that the Meta-owned messaging app is working on a ‘Group Polls’ feature that will enable WhatsApp users to create in-app polls and share them in group chats. A screenshot of the feature shared by the blog site gives us a closer glimpse into the interface of the upcoming feature. The screenshot shows that a poll will appear as a message in a group chat. However, unlike a regular message, a poll will have multiple options for the group members to pick from. There will also be a ‘Vote’ button at the end of the message that will enable users to cast their vote or in other words to share their selection. Also Read - WhatsApp might soon let you hide ‘Last Seen’ status from specific contacts

Additionally, the report says that all options in a poll, and users’ answers will be end-to-end encrypted. This means no one, neither the group members nor WhatsApp will be able to check users’ responses. Also Read - How to book Mumbai Metro One e-ticket on WhatsApp

Image: WABetaInfo

As far as availability is concerned, WhatsApp’s upcoming group polls feature is still under development and it will be sometime before the feature is made available to the beta users of its Android and iOS-based apps before rolling it out to a wider audience.

Separately, the Meta-owned messaging app is also working on bringing a new feature to its platform that will enable WhatsApp users across the globe to use the messaging app in a language of their choice. The blog site says that the company is working on a feature called ‘App Language’ and that this feature is available to users across the globe who are using WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.9.13 of the app.

As per reports the new App Language section will appear in the Settings menu and it will give users access to a host of languages including Afrikaans, Urdu and Azerbaycan among others. This feature was reportedly available for some users in India.

  • Published Date: April 19, 2022 12:52 PM IST

