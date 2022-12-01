Whatsapp Is Letting Some Users Use Their Account Both Phone And Tablet

WhatsApp has been working to make its app work with one account on multiple devices. The Linked Devices feature currently supports the PC and macOS apps and the web version of WhatsApp that work independently once they are linked to your primary device. The Meta-owned company is now testing support for tablets. It is alerting users on the beta channel to link their account with WhatsApp’s tablet version. Also Read - WhatsApp reportedly working on a dedicated app for tablets: Here’s what we know so far

“Have an Android tablet?” says the banner that is now visible on WhatsApp’s Android app for users who are enrolled on the beta programme. It further says, “WhatsApp for tablet is available for beta testers.” This also means that the tablet version is currently not available to everyone. But you can always become a beta tester and begin using the feature. There is a simple process to enrol yourself for the beta programme, but make sure you understand that using beta versions is not ideal since they are full of bugs.

How to link your account to a tablet

Tapping the banner opens a pop-up on the bottom of the screen, listing steps to connect your account with the tablet version of WhatsApp:

Search for WhatsApp in the Google Play Store on your tablet.

Install or update to the latest version.

Start the app and follow the instructions to link to this account.

The WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.24.27 and higher support the tablet linking feature, so if you are a beta user and still not able to see the banner to link your account to a tablet, you might want to update your app.

Linking your account to a secondary or tertiary device is different from how you used to access your chats on devices other than your phone previously. Earlier, when you logged into a tablet, WhatsApp would sign you out of your primary phone. Technically, you could not use one account on more than one device. But with Linked Devices, you can use your account on your primary phone, as well as the tablet, without needing your primary device to be online all the time. You just need it at the time of authentication.