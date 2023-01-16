comscore How WhatsApp is making it easier for users to record, share a video
WhatsApp is making it easy for users to record, share videos: Here’s how

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will make it easier for users to record videos on the platform. Here’s what’s happening.

WhatsApp is constantly adding new features to its platform. Last week, reports detailed a new feature that will make it easier for users to block contacts on its platform. Now, word is that the company is working on a new feature that will make it easier for users to record and share videos. Also Read - The Last of Us Part I (PC) is available for pre-orders on Steam and Epic Games store

As of now, users of the Meta-owned messaging app tap the Plus icon next to message box, tap the camera button and then keep holding the record button to record a video. While the feature is fairly Simple to use, it’s not easy to find, especially, for the people who are using the feature for the first time. Now, WABetaInfo reports that the company is working on improving this experience. Also Read - Google Stadia Controller gets Bluetooth certification days ahead of Stadia shutdown

A screenshot of the feature in development shared by the blog site shows that the Meta-owned messaging is planning to include two options — Photos and Video — under the Record button at the bottom of the screen in the camera app. WhatsApp users can pick one of these options based on what they want to do, that is, record a video or click a picture. These changes will bring WhatsApp’s in-app camera functionality closer to that of the standard camera app available on smartphones and make it easier for users to click images and shoot videos to share with their family and friends. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may adopt ‘droplet’ style hinge: Check camera, display and other major specs here

As far as availability is concerned, the blog site notes the new camera mode feature is under development on WhatsApp beta for iOS and that it will be available to WhatsApp as a part of an update in the future update.

Separately, WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will make it easier for users to transfer their chat histories to a new Android phone without using Google Drive. While there has been some buzz around this feature for quite some time, a new report says that users will need some added permissions in order to allow the app to transfer the chat history to the other device.

As far as availability is concerned, this feature is available to select beta users and that it will be available to all WhatsApp users in the future.

  • Published Date: January 16, 2023 1:28 PM IST
