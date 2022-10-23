WhatsApp users are now receiving Facebook’s Bitmoji-like Avatars. The feature is reportedly rolling out to select users in the latest beta update on Android – 2.22.23.9. However, WhatsApp is soon expected to offer this feature to the public. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop supporting select older iPhones after Diwali: Know details

Avatars first came to Facebook’s News Feed and the Messenger app. Later, the Avatar stickers were available in the comment section in 2020, followed by in stories. Recently, Meta reimagined the feature by launching the Meta 3D Avatar, which looked more lively. Also Read - Chinese websites may steal user data via fake gifting offers: Cert-In

The feature was also pushed to Instagram and so far, except for WhatsApp, all other Meta social media and instant messaging apps have it. Now that the feature is arriving on WhatsApp, it will supposedly be used by many. Also Read - WhatsApp introduces Status reaction, Undo and more features for iOS users

The Avatar feature works similarly to Apple’s Memoji, wherein, you have to create your Avatar and then a full set of stickers will be created based on the look that you have set. This has a major use case in apps like WhatsApp.

As said above, the feature is currently only available for select WhatsApp users on Android running the latest beta update. There’s no information on when will the feature roll out on iOS and to everyone for Android. However, now that it’s spotted, it shouldn’t be too long.

Usually, such features that arrive in beta go public in a couple of weeks or months. So this shouldn’t take long. Until then, if you want to know how the avatars work practically, you can head over to Messenger or Instagram and try them out.

WhatsApp keeps on getting new features every now and then. Recently, a new feature called WhatsApp Call Links, which lets any user join a call on WhatsApp via a link. The feature is introduced to take on apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet since users won’t have to leave their favourite messing app in order to do a meeting.