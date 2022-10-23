comscore Facebook Avatars are now coming to WhatsApp for Android
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Whatsapp Is Receiving The Facebook Avatars To Make Instant Messaging Fun
News

WhatsApp is receiving Facebook Avatars to make instant messaging fun

Apps

WhatsApp is now getting the useful avatars feature of Facebook which is already available in other Meta apps like Messenger and Instagram.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp is finally getting Facebook's Avatar feature.
  • The feature allows you to make your own avatar and then creates a sticker pack for you.
  • Other Meta apps like Instagram and Messenger already have the feature.
WhatsApp Avatar

Image: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp users are now receiving Facebook’s Bitmoji-like Avatars. The feature is reportedly rolling out to select users in the latest beta update on Android – 2.22.23.9. However, WhatsApp is soon expected to offer this feature to the public. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop supporting select older iPhones after Diwali: Know details

Avatars first came to Facebook’s News Feed and the Messenger app. Later, the Avatar stickers were available in the comment section in 2020, followed by in stories. Recently, Meta reimagined the feature by launching the Meta 3D Avatar, which looked more lively. Also Read - Chinese websites may steal user data via fake gifting offers: Cert-In

The feature was also pushed to Instagram and so far, except for WhatsApp, all other Meta social media and instant messaging apps have it. Now that the feature is arriving on WhatsApp, it will supposedly be used by many. Also Read - WhatsApp introduces Status reaction, Undo and more features for iOS users

The Avatar feature works similarly to Apple’s Memoji, wherein, you have to create your Avatar and then a full set of stickers will be created based on the look that you have set. This has a major use case in apps like WhatsApp.

As said above, the feature is currently only available for select WhatsApp users on Android running the latest beta update. There’s no information on when will the feature roll out on iOS and to everyone for Android. However, now that it’s spotted, it shouldn’t be too long.

Usually, such features that arrive in beta go public in a couple of weeks or months. So this shouldn’t take long. Until then, if you want to know how the avatars work practically, you can head over to Messenger or Instagram and try them out.

WhatsApp keeps on getting new features every now and then. Recently, a new feature called WhatsApp Call Links, which lets any user join a call on WhatsApp via a link. The feature is introduced to take on apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet since users won’t have to leave their favourite messing app in order to do a meeting.

  • Published Date: October 23, 2022 11:01 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp is now getting Facebook's Avatar feature
Apps
WhatsApp is now getting Facebook's Avatar feature
Top 5 features of the new MoveOS 3

Photo Gallery

Top 5 features of the new MoveOS 3

Apple Watch Series 8 Review

Reviews

Apple Watch Series 8 Review

Ola S1 Air debuts with Move OS 3: All details here

automobile

Ola S1 Air debuts with Move OS 3: All details here

Jio True 5G-powered Wi-Fi service launched

Telecom

Jio True 5G-powered Wi-Fi service launched

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

5 features of the new MoveOS 3

LinkedIn takes down 50 percent accounts pretending to be Apple employees

WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhones after Diwali 2022: Check list here

WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhones after Diwali 2022: Check list here

Nothing Ear (stick) will be available for purchase on Myntra

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

'Digital art offers a wide reach and brings ideas together more quickly: Sudeepti Tucker

Shopping on Dhanteras 2022? Digital gold starting at Re 1 is good option

Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on WhatsApp, Watch Video for Updates

Gifting cryptocurrency on Diwali? This is how much tax you'll pay

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops

Features

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops
Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look
Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look
WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform

Features

WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform