WhatsApp is testing ability to add over 1,024 people to a group chat

WhatsApp is testing a feature that allows group admins to add up to 1,024 people in a group chat.

WhatsApp is widely used in India and it keeps getting new features every now and then. The app allows group admins to add up to 512 people in a single group, which was recently increased from 256 people. Having more people in the group is great for sharing information with everyone at once, but what if this group is made for an organization with multiple employees? For that, you may need more bandwidth and WhatApp is working on exactly that. It is now testing a limit of 1,024 people in a group chat, allowing people to share information with multiple people at once. Also Read - WhatsApp's cloned app spying on Indians via recording video, audio: Report

According to WAbetainfo, WhatsApp is testing the ability to add more than the existing 512 people in a group chat. The new limit will reportedly allow admins to add up to 1,024 people in a single group. This feature is being rolled out to beta users currently, however, it’s not for all beta testers. Only some beta testers are receiving it. Also Read - WhatsApp is a surveillance tool, stay away from it: Telegram founder

If you are a beta tester for WhatsApp then you may see this increased group limit. You can simply try adding people to a group and if you see a limit of 1,024, then you are the lucky ones to get it early. Also Read - WhatsApp restricts users from taking screenshot of 'view once' images

As for others, you may have to wait. Also, for those who aren’t beta testers, you can sign up for it from the app itself. Once you are in the beta program, you will receive such or any new features that WhatsApp plans to test before making them public.

Coming back to the new limit, the ability to add 1,024 people sounds crazy, however, it may help WhatsApp compete with other instant messaging apps like Telegram. Telegram, as now right now, has a limit of 200,000 people in a group. Although WhatsApp’s new limit isn’t like Telegram’s it still appears to be more than enough for now.

  • Published Date: October 10, 2022 10:58 AM IST
