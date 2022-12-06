WhatsApp is expected to roll out 15 new emojis for both iOS and Android users soon. These emojis were approved by the Unicode Consortium back in September. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned platform has released 21 new emojis for the Android 2.22.25.12 update. These emojis have new skin tones. Also Read - WhatsApp banned more than 23 lakh accounts in India in Oct for violating rules

WhatsApp might roll out new emojis

As per the report, the changes are not major and some people might even miss out on them because of the slight changes in skin tone. These emojis will be available for the beta testers as of now in the latest build.

Additionally, the platform has redesigned 8 emojis. A few noticeable emojis include a Pleading Face and Face Holding Back Tears. The report also shared a screenshot of the said emojis.

The report further reveals that the 8 emojis have been updated in the latest beta build from the Play Store and the other 21 emojis are expected to be available for beta testers in the coming days.

As for the iOS users, another WABetaInfo suggests that the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.79 update now comes with a new picture-in-picture mode for video calls. This feature will allow users to multitask while taking a WhatsApp video call. The picture-in-picture feature will only be compatible with iOS 15 and later versions. According to the report, WhatsApp is currently testing this feature on its iOS 16.1 update.

Notably, this feature is now available for select beta testers after updating the TestFlight app. It is even compatible with the latest WhatsApp Business beta app.

WhatsApp keeps on releasing new features for users frequently. WhatsApp never allowed users to retain the caption of a photo or a video before forwarding it, so what users had to send the caption separately as a text message after sending the photo. The alternative was to copy the photo and send it separately with the caption instead of forwarding right from someone’s screen. Now, it allows users to forward the caption along with the image.