WhatsApp is working on a new survey feature within chats: Details here

WhatsApp is working on a new survey feature that allows users to provide feedback in a chat format. The new feature is essentially aimed at building a mechanism for WhatsApp to get its users’ feedback without compromising the privacy aspect. WhatsApp is also working on a new method through which people will be able write texts to themselves from one of the linked devices. Also Read - A guide to WhatsApp Business app: How it works, features and more

The survey feature called “WhatsApp Surveys” will essentially look like a chat. WAbetaInfo, a website that tracks new WhatsApp features on the beta version, shared a screenshot of the feature. WhatsApp Surveys will survey in the chat section to take feedback. The user will have the option to reject participating in these surveys. Going by the screenshot we can see that the WhatsApp will look for consent before entering the Survey chat. In the screenshot app states, “Taking surveys is optional. If you choose to participate, your responses will be kept private.”

The user will also have the option to block this chat at any instant to prevent WhatsApp from sending you new surveys in the future. Also Read - WhatsApp will stop working on THESE iPhones from October: Details here

The survey will be sent via a verified WhatsApp account, which comes with a green-tick. Responding to the survey will not effect the user in anyway. None of the features will stopped or modified after giving the response. WhatsApp will use this response in order to enhance the overall experience of the user. Also Read - WhatsApp bans over 23 lakh Indian accounts in July: Here's why

WhatsApp is also working on a method by which users will easily be able to message themselves. With the new feature, WhatsApp users will be able to see their own contact details even from linked devices in order to text themselves. The feature is currently under development and is still not available even for beta testers. Users will be able to access their own contact from linked devices.