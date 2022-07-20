WhatsApp is working on a new functionality where users will be able to react to Status with reactions, just like Instagram. As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will help users react to Status with quick reactions i.e. emojis. It will be similar to how reactions work on Instagram Stories. Also Read - Delhi Police cautions against new WhatsApp scam using MTNL name, logo: How to safeguard yourself

WhatsApp Status quick reactions

As per the report, the quick reactions feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.16.10 update.

As per the screenshot shared in the report, WhatsApp will offer six emojis to choose from, the exact six available for Instagram Story. These six emojis include, Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, Folded Hands, Clapping Hands, Party Popper, and Hundred Points.

After a user reacts to a Status with an emoji, it will be sent to the recipient and will be shown as a status reply within the chat, just like a text WhatsApp status reply. This way, users won’t have to open the keyboard, search for an emoji to react to a Status, they will get six curated emojis that can be used to react to a Status simply with a tap.

Notably, WABetaInfo has clarified that since the feature is still under development, there is no confirmation as to when this feature will see the light of the day. However, it vouches that the feature will release to all users for sure.

For the unversed, another report by WABetaInfo also revealed that the company is developing a new feature called “Voice Status” that will let users upload voice notes as WhatsApp Status.

In recent news, fraudsters are using MTNL’s name and logo for duping WhatsApp users into giving up their personal details, which can then be used for duping them out of their money. Delhi Police noted that it has witnessed a sharp spike in fraud cases wherein the name and official logo of telecom service provider MTNL is being used for committing cyber fraud.