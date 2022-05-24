WhatsApp is making Message Reactions smarter: Here s how

WhatsApp, just last month, rolled out Message Reactions feature on its platform. And now, the Meta-owned messaging app is working on improving it further. While you might think what’s there to improve in a fairly simple and rather mundane feature, but as it turns out, there’s plenty. Also Read - How to charge your Android phone faster: Tips and tricks

As of now, when members in a group share reactions on an image in an automatic album, it is not possible to view which media has been reacted to without opening the album. Instead, WhatsApp shows which member in the group has shared what reaction. This means that, users have to open the album and go through every image to know the details. Now, the messaging app is working on fixing just that. To put it simply, WhatsApp’s next update to its Message Reactions feature will ensure that users know, which image in an album has received what reaction without going through every image one by one. Also Read - WhatsApp users can download PAN card, Driving License, Class X certificate, vehicle RC on their phone: Here's how

Now, WABetaInfo, in its latest report said, “While we don’t know which media received a reaction in an automatic album without opening it, WhatsApp will let us view detailed reaction info by showing a media thumbnail in the future.” Also Read - WhatsApp to drop support for iOS 10, iOS 11 soon: Check affected iPhone models

The report also says that while this screenshot shows an image of WhatsApp for iOS’ interface, the company is working on introducing similar changes to its WhatsApp for Android and WhatsApp for Desktop apps as well. As far as availability is concerned, this feature is still in development and there is no word on when it will arrive on WhatsApp’s apps.

What else?

But these are not the only improvements that WhatsApp has in store for its Message Reactions feature. As of now, WhatsApp users can pick one from any six available Message Reactions, which includes Like, Love, Laugh, Surprised, Sad, and Thanks. But a separate report by the blog site says that WhatsApp is working on a feature that will enable users to pick a message reaction of their choice from WhatsApp’s vast library of emojis. The report says that the company is planning to add a plus icon right next to the Thanks emoji in the Message Reactions that will enable users to pick a reaction of their choice. Of course, this feature too is in the development phase and there is no timeline as to when this feature will be available to the users.