WhatsApp may introduce ‘Join Missed Call’ feature, spotted working on enhanced biometric lock on Android

WhatsApp is reportedly working to make it easier to join group calls. The chat app has been spotted developing the “Join Missed Call” feature in the version 2.20.203.3 beta for Android. Additionally, WhatsApp Messenger is planning to enhance the biometric lock feature on Android by adding support for Face Unlock in addition to fingerprint unlock. WhatsApp for iOS already supports both Face ID and Touch ID. Both these upcoming features are yet to be rolled out to Android users, even on beta channel. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to add beautiful wallpapers to chats

According to a report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp 2.20.203.3 beta for Android has given a glimpse of two features that Android users can expect over the coming weeks and months. Also Read - How to back up WhatsApp messages or export chats

The first feature is “Join Missed Call” that will allow users to join any ongoing group calls, which were missed at the start of the call. Right now, WhatsApp users are forced to restart a group call if they want to add someone who had missed the call earlier. Also Read - WhatsApp Web: How to read messages without actually opening the chat

Further, WhatsApp is working to enhance the biometric unlock feature on Android to support facial recognition when fingerprint recognition is not available. If a phone has a proper face sensor, the feature will be supported in the future.

As mentioned, WhatsApp for iOS already supports both Touch ID and Face ID.

Apart from the above two features, WhatsApp is also planning to allow voice and video calls on web and desktop interfaces. Right now, you can only make a WhatsApp call using a phone.

WhatsApp was earlier also spotted working on new mute notifications for groups as well as new user interface for the storage section in the app. The chat app is also reportedly planning to make it easier to submit bug reports through the app.