News

WhatsApp launches a new feature that makes joining group calls easier

Apps

WhatsApp new feature allows users to join a group video or voice call even if they have missed it at the start. The feature will also let users leave a group call midway and re-join whenever they want next.

WhatsApp joinable calls

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for groups. Facebook-owned instant messaging platform has announced the expansion of its joinable calls feature to groups chats. Also Read - WhatsApp removes this feature for Android, iOS users: Know details

The new WhatsApp feature makes it easy to join a group call. Users will no longer need to join a call right in the beginning. They can join an ongoing group call, whenever they feel the right time. Also Read - Scary! WhatsApp groups were available on Google search

To recall, WhatsApp introduced the joinable calls feature for individual chats in July this year. The joinable calls feature for groups has been released globally including India and will roll out for all users in a phased manner. Also Read - WhatsApp web to now support video and voice calls: All you need to know

Announcing the new feature of group chats, WhatsApp said in a statement, “we are making it easier to connect spontaneously with your groups. Join ongoing calls with your groups anytime, effortlessly, and directly from the chat view with one click.”

“With group calling growing in popularity, integrating joinable calls gives WhatsApp users a new spontaneous way to connect with their family and friends’ groups,” the platform further added.

WhatsApp new feature for groups

The new WhatsApp feature allows users to join a group video or voice call even if they have missed it at the start. The feature will also let users leave a group call midway and re-join whenever they want next. The feature works much like how other video calling platforms work such as Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom, and more.

Until this feature was released, WhatsApp users could not rejoin a group call once again. However, users who are part of the group call had the option to add more people.

With the launch of the new feature, group calls on WhatsApp will now display the name of the group instead of the participants’ names. Additionally, contacts outside the group will be able to see which group is busy in calls as soon as they open the messaging app. WhatsApp also said that these calls will show a distinct light ringtone.

  • Published Date: October 19, 2021 12:04 PM IST

