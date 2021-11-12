comscore WhatsApp New Feature: You can soon hide last seen from a specific contact
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Tired of ex stalking you? WhatsApp will soon allow hiding last seen from a specific contact
News

Tired of ex stalking you? WhatsApp will soon allow hiding last seen from a specific contact

Apps

As per a new report coming from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon allow users to hide their last seen from a specific contact. Say, their ex boyfriend/girlfriend, stalking them day in and out.

whatsapp

WhatsApp already allows users – both Android and iOS – to hide their last seen from a group of people. There are three options – everyone, my contacts and nobody. As per a new report coming from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon allow users to hide their last seen from a specific contact. Say, their ex boyfriend/girlfriend, stalking them day in and out. Also Read - WhatsApp now lets you choose who sees your ‘last seen' status, profile photo

WhatsApp new feature

The report suggests that the instant messaging platform is soon going to add another option to the list in the last seen category – “My contact except …”. This option will look similar to what is used in the Status category. The messaging platform allows users to hide status from a specific contact. The upcoming last seen feature is going to work in the same manner. Also Read - WhatsApp new feature: Contacts on the Android app will now look different for beta users

whatsapp multidevice

Image: WABetaInfo

The feature is in the testing stage and should be released soon. Similar to all other features, we can expect WhatsApp to release the feature for beta users first followed by the stable launch. Users have been asking for this feature for a long time now and the messaging platform finally heard them. Also Read - WhatsApp may soon allow global payment transfer but in limited regions

Multi-device support feature

WhatsApp recently launched one of the most awaited features – multi device support. The feature allows users to login to WhatsApp web without the internet. Until now, to use WhatsApp web, users had to have their primary smartphone connected to the internet. That isn’t required anymore.

To use WhatsApp multi-device support, users can simply scan the web QR with their mobile app and that’s about it. WhatsApp allows users to use their WhatsApp account in 4 devices at a time.

WhatsApp rolled out the multi-device support last week globally. If you haven’t received the feature yet, head over to the device play store and update the mobile app. The feature has been released for both Android as well as iOS users.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 12, 2021 1:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PUBG New State: How to use redeem coupon code, claim free rewards
Gaming
PUBG New State: How to use redeem coupon code, claim free rewards
Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport receive price hike of Rs 300: Check updated price

Deals

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport receive price hike of Rs 300: Check updated price

Delhi Man lost iPhone 12, thieves tricked him and disable Find My system

News

Delhi Man lost iPhone 12, thieves tricked him and disable Find My system

PUBG New State rewards, events: How to win Chicken medal, Hydrodip Parachute, Vehicle skins for free

Gaming

PUBG New State rewards, events: How to win Chicken medal, Hydrodip Parachute, Vehicle skins for free

Suzuki may soon launch new electric scooter

Electric Vehicle

Suzuki may soon launch new electric scooter

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp rolls out new last seen, profile photo privacy feature for Android 2.21.23

Porsche launches its first electric car Taycan in India at Rs 1.5 crore

Spotify forays into audiobook business, acquires Findaway audiobook platform

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport receive price hike of Rs 300: Check updated price

Delhi Man lost iPhone 12, thieves tricked him and disable Find My system

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp beta update brings new look to contact info page

Apps

WhatsApp beta update brings new look to contact info page
WhatsApp may soon allow global payment transfer but in limited regions

Apps

WhatsApp may soon allow global payment transfer but in limited regions
How to save important messages on WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to save important messages on WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps
WhatsApp tips: How to get rid of an annoying friend without blocking

How To

WhatsApp tips: How to get rid of an annoying friend without blocking
WhatsApp now testing Communities feature to take on Signal, Telegram

Apps

WhatsApp now testing Communities feature to take on Signal, Telegram

हिंदी समाचार

Aadhaar Card Tips: खो गया है आधार कार्ड तो ऑनलाइन ऐसे पता करें आधार नंबर

Free Fire में ऐसे पा सकते हैं पैन स्किन और Leon अवतार फ्री, जानिए डिटेल्स

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today: रिडीम करें यह कोड, मिलेंगे 10 धांसू रिवॉर्ड

OnePlus 10 आगे से दिखने में होगा Oppo Reno7 Pro जैसा, जानें क्या मिलेंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन

JioBook की डिटेल्स हुई लीक, सस्ते लैपटॉप का सपना होगा पूरा!

Latest Videos

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?

Reviews

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?
How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?

News

How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?
moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?

Reviews

moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?
Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2

News

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2

News

WhatsApp rolls out new last seen, profile photo privacy feature for Android 2.21.23
Apps
WhatsApp rolls out new last seen, profile photo privacy feature for Android 2.21.23
Porsche launches its first electric car Taycan in India at Rs 1.5 crore

Electric Vehicle

Porsche launches its first electric car Taycan in India at Rs 1.5 crore
Spotify forays into audiobook business, acquires Findaway audiobook platform

Apps

Spotify forays into audiobook business, acquires Findaway audiobook platform
Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport receive price hike of Rs 300: Check updated price

Deals

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport receive price hike of Rs 300: Check updated price
Delhi Man lost iPhone 12, thieves tricked him and disable Find My system

News

Delhi Man lost iPhone 12, thieves tricked him and disable Find My system

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers