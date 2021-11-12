WhatsApp already allows users – both Android and iOS – to hide their last seen from a group of people. There are three options – everyone, my contacts and nobody. As per a new report coming from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon allow users to hide their last seen from a specific contact. Say, their ex boyfriend/girlfriend, stalking them day in and out. Also Read - WhatsApp now lets you choose who sees your ‘last seen' status, profile photo

The report suggests that the instant messaging platform is soon going to add another option to the list in the last seen category – "My contact except …". This option will look similar to what is used in the Status category. The messaging platform allows users to hide status from a specific contact. The upcoming last seen feature is going to work in the same manner.

The feature is in the testing stage and should be released soon. Similar to all other features, we can expect WhatsApp to release the feature for beta users first followed by the stable launch. Users have been asking for this feature for a long time now and the messaging platform finally heard them.

WhatsApp recently launched one of the most awaited features – multi device support. The feature allows users to login to WhatsApp web without the internet. Until now, to use WhatsApp web, users had to have their primary smartphone connected to the internet. That isn’t required anymore.

To use WhatsApp multi-device support, users can simply scan the web QR with their mobile app and that’s about it. WhatsApp allows users to use their WhatsApp account in 4 devices at a time.

WhatsApp rolled out the multi-device support last week globally. If you haven’t received the feature yet, head over to the device play store and update the mobile app. The feature has been released for both Android as well as iOS users.