WhatsApp has rolled out the ability to import third-party sticker packs in the app. The feature is available for Android and iOS users in India, Brazil, and Indonesia, according to a WABetaInfo report.

WhatsApp's latest update is included in WhatsApp for Android 2.21.3.19 and newer versions as well as WhatsApp for iOS 2.21.31.2 and newer versions.

WhatsApp latest update: Ability to import third-party stickers in Android, iOS

For instance, users can create stickers for WhatsApp using third-party apps like Sticker Maker, which allows for creating animated stickers from videos and GIFs. However, do keep in mind that for stickers to be imported to WhatsApp, a sticker pack must have either only static or animated stickers.

Notably, only sticker packs containing at least three stickers can be imported to WhatsApp. According to the report, WhatsApp will roll out the functionality in other countries soon, though there is no specific timeline as of now.

WhatsApp for iOS latest update: New progress bar animation, no played receipts

Meanwhile, WhatsApp for iOS has been updated to include several new features as well, like new progress bar animation. Also, read receipts for voice messages can be enabled for the sender to not know when their voice message is played. This was reported by WABetaInfo.

Though a minor update, a new UI animation has been added to the voice message progress bar for when a voice message ends. The feature can be accessed on WhatsApp for iOS 13 and newer versions. The website also put out a short video showcasing the new animation.

Another feature lets recipients play voice messages without letting the sender know that their message has been played. This can be done by disabling Read Receipts in WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy. The feature is not available for Android users as of now and there is no clarity on when it will be rolled out.