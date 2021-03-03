After releasing self-destructive or disappearing messages in November 2020, WhatsApp is now working on self-destructing photos for its Android and iOS app. According to a tweet by WABetaInfo, the feature is under development and may be available for WhatsApp iOS and Android users in a future update. Also Read - Twitter's Clubhouse-like Spaces now available for Android: What is it, how to use, and more questions answered

The disappearing messages on WhatsApp will work in a manner similar to disappearing images in Instagram Direct. In the case of WhatsApp, the photo will disappear once the user leaves the chat after opening the photo. The disappearing photo feature will reportedly be available for private as well as group chats.

The self-destructing photos on WhatsApp can not be exported from the messaging app, which means the self-destructive photo can not be saved by the receiver in their photo gallery or forwarded to their contacts. As of now, there does not seem to be a screenshot detection for self-destructing photos yet.

• Self-destructing photos cannot be exported from WhatsApp.

• WhatsApp didn’t implement a screenshot detection for self-destructing photos yet. Same concept from Instagram Direct. ⏱ pic.twitter.com/LLsezVL2Hj — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 3, 2021

WhatsApp latest update: How will disappearing photos work on Android, iOS

According to the tweet, users will need to first select the photo they want to send as a self-destructing photo. Next, click on the clock-like icon in the “Add a caption” bar, which will likely let users set a timer for which the photo will be available after the receiver has viewed it, before self-destructing. Finally, click on send to send the disappearing photo.

Once the receiver tap on the self-destructive photo, they will get a message that reads, “This media will disappear, once you leave this chat.”

WhatsApp destructing image feature similar to Instagram

On Instagram as well, disappearing photos can be sent via Direct. The disappearing photos are no longer visible in the receiver’s inbox after they have opened it. However, Instagram also offers a replay feature wherein users can allow for a replay of photos even after its opened once. There’s support for disappearing videos as well on Instagram.