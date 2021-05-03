comscore WhatsApp latest update: Voice Note Review feature for iOS coming soon, here's how it works
Facebook owned messaging platform, WhatsApp, is testing voice note review feature, here's how it works and when will it release for users.

whatsapp

Image: Pexels

WhatsApp brings new features almost every other week. The messaging platform has recently introduced several new small features to enhance the overall user experience. There are several new features that the messaging platform is currently testing including the multi-device support, new animated stickers and much more. All these features are expected to release by the end of 2021. Also Read - You can now find nearest COVID-19 vaccine center via WhatsApp: Here’s how

A latest leak now reveals details of another feature that WhatsApp secure messaging app is currently testing, and it’s related to voice note. Let’s find out more details about this upcoming WhatsApp feature. Also Read - Want to avoid a WhatsApp group fully? Here's how to mute mention notifications

WhatsApp Voice Note feature coming soon

The leak reveals that the messaging platform is working on adding support for the ability to review voice notes on before sending them to users. This feature is currently being tested for WhatsApp for iOS users only. It should be noted that the messaging platform usually rolls out new features first to iOS and then followed by Android. The voice note review feature has been revealed by leaker WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp to make chat history migration between Android and iOS device easier: Here's how

The upcoming voice note review feature will allow users to record a voice note and then hear the message before they send it. The leak reveals that the company will add a new “Review” button for users. If the recorded voice note has something wrong, users will be able to discard it and repeat the process of recording the voice note all over again.

whatsapp chatbot, covid vaccine, covid-19 vaccine center

Photo: Flickr

Currently, the voice note feature is under development and should release later this year. WhatsApp, however, hasn’t confirmed testing any such feature as of yet.

A past leak revealed that WhatsApp is testing another feature that’s related to voice notes. The Facebook owned messaging platform is testing a feature to allow users to play voice notes at varying speeds.

Find COVID vaccine center via WhatsApp

Recently, WhatsApp head Will Cathcart announced that the company was working with health partners to operate helplines in the form of chatbots on the messaging app.  The option to find the nearest vaccination center as been added to the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot.

-Save the +91 9013151515 to your contact list. This number belongs to MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot.

-Head to WhatsApp and find the number in the contact list.

-Type Namaste in the chat box.

-The automated response will then ask you for your PIN code. Enter the six digit pin.

-The chatbot will then send the list of vaccine center in the particular location.

  • Published Date: May 3, 2021 8:26 AM IST

