WhatsApp launches beta app with native support for Silicon Macs

The beta app of Windows for Apple Silicon-based Macs was previously available to a handful of users that had access to WhatsApp on TestFlight.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has made a beta application with native support for Apple Silicon and it is now available for download. The application has been modified to fully utilise Mac’s Silicon-based hardware, resulting in a quicker and more effective user experience. Also Read - Apple rolls out iOS 16.3 with bug fixes, security keys for Apple ID

Users can install the native application by downloading the dmg file from the official website, reports WABetaInfo. After downloading the application, users have to link the account on their Android or iOS device to WhatsApp for macOS by scanning the QR code. Also Read - Zomato not shutting but rebranding 10-minute food delivery service

The beta app of Windows for Apple Silicon-based Macs was previously available to a handful of users that had access to WhatsApp on TestFlight. This, however, is an official release of the beta app for wider testing on Macs powered by M1 and above processors. Since this is a beta app — despite being available from the company website, some features may not be available or may not work properly. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with Android 13’s Spatial Audio to arrive on February 7: Here’s what we know so far

The application features an app sidebar and the ability to drag and drop files, in addition to being designed to look and feel more like a traditional Mac app. With this application, users can take advantage of all features offered by the iOS app on their mac, the report said.

If you are not comfortable installing a beta version of WhatsApp, you can still run the Electron-based Intel version of WhatsApp on your Silicon-based Mac using Rosetta 2. But the beta app is expected to offer better performance with native support. It is expected to use fewer resources on Macs that are powered by M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, M1 Ultra, M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Pro chips.

In other news, WhatsApp is also working on a host of features, such as the ability to send voice notes as Status and block an unknown number right from the notification panel.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 24, 2023 11:27 AM IST
