comscore WhatsApp launches cryptocurrency payments in the US
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp launches cryptocurrency payments with Novi wallet
News

WhatsApp launches cryptocurrency payments with Novi wallet

Apps

Novi digital wallet will be available to a ‘limited number of users in the US’ within WhatsApp.

Novi wallet on WhatsApp

Novi wallet arrives on WhatsApp (Stepahne Kasriel/Twitter)

Meta has launched a new pilot program that lets users send and receive money via cryptocurrency within WhatsApp. The feature is powered by the company’s cryptocurrency-based digital wallet Novi that was launched as a pilot six weeks back. It will be available to a ‘limited number of users in the US’, head of Novi, Stephane Kasriel, wrote in a series of posts on Twitter. Also Read - Upcoming WhatsApp features to look forward to in 2022: Communities, Message Reactions, and more

“We often hear that people use WhatsApp to coordinate sending money to loved ones, and Novi enables people to do that securely, instantly and with no fees. Payments will appear directly in people’s chat,” Kasriel wrote in a tweet. “Using Novi doesn’t change the privacy of WhatsApp personal messages and calls, which are always end-to-end encrypted,” he added. Also Read - Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Brian Acton and more: Why top executives are leaving big tech companies

How does this feature work

Novi’s website says that the cryptocurrency-based payments option works much like other payment options on WhatsApp. WhatsApp users can either use their existing Novi wallets or they can create new accounts to send and receive money. To transfer money using Novi wallet, WhatsApp users will have to open the chat window of the contact whom they want to transfer money to and then select the Payment option in the menu after the paperclip icon on Android or the plus icon on iOS. In the following screen, WhatsApp users will be asked to log into their existing Novi accounts or create a new account, after which they will be able to transfer money to their contacts seamlessly.

To vote for other categories, click here

Novi has its roots in Facebook’s cryptocurrency plans that were announced back in 2019. At the time, Facebook (now Meta) had planned to introduce a cryptocurrency of its own called Libra. As per the plans shared by the company at the time, Libra would be secured by low-volatility assets rather than a particular currency, which would make it globally acceptable and far easier to use owing to lower fees than traditional methods. The plans at the time also detailed that Libra would be stored in a digital wallet called Calibra.

Much has changed since then. Libra has become Diem and Calibra has become Novi. Novi uses a stablecoin called Pax Dollar (USDP) that is backed by the US dollar. On Novi, one USDP is equal to one US dollar. So WhatsApp users won’t be buying cryptocurrency when they send or receive money using Novi. Instead, the new feature will use stablecoins as a means to facilitate the transaction.

That said, transacting on Novi via WhatsApp has limited usability fow now. However, Kasriel says that the company will expand the service after getting feedback from the users.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 10, 2021 1:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Now unlock your hotel room using iPhone or Apple Watch
News
Now unlock your hotel room using iPhone or Apple Watch
Microsoft Office alternatives that you can use for documents, presentations, and spreadsheets

Apps

Microsoft Office alternatives that you can use for documents, presentations, and spreadsheets

WhatsApp gets cryptocurrency payments, but there s a catch

Apps

WhatsApp gets cryptocurrency payments, but there s a catch

Now swipe right on Tinder based on their music taste

Apps

Now swipe right on Tinder based on their music taste

Moto G51 5G with a 120Hz display, 5,000mAh launched in India for Rs 14,999

Mobiles

Moto G51 5G with a 120Hz display, 5,000mAh launched in India for Rs 14,999

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Now unlock your hotel room using iPhone or Apple Watch

Microsoft Office alternatives that you can use for documents, presentations, and spreadsheets

WhatsApp gets cryptocurrency payments, but there s a catch

Moto G51 5G with a 120Hz display, 5,000mAh launched in India for Rs 14,999

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS PC, console will be free to play from next month: Check details

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp gets cryptocurrency payments, but there s a catch

Apps

WhatsApp gets cryptocurrency payments, but there s a catch
Upcoming WhatsApp features to look forward to in 2022

Apps

Upcoming WhatsApp features to look forward to in 2022
Why top executives are leaving big tech companies

Opinions

Why top executives are leaving big tech companies
Facebook will now help you earn money with its new professional mode: How to use

Apps

Facebook will now help you earn money with its new professional mode: How to use
WhatsApp users getting logged out due this new update

Apps

WhatsApp users getting logged out due this new update

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire New Age इवेंट कैलेंडर लीक, गन और पेट के साथ मिलेंगे ये धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Google Photos ने अपने यूजर्स को दिया एक गिफ्ट, 'Best of 2021' Memories Collection को किया रोलआउट

BGMI खेलने वालों के लिए बुरी खबर, गेम से हट गया यह गेम-मोड

बंद हो सकते हैं इन लोगों के सिम कार्ड? सरकार ने लिया बड़ा फैसला

PUBG: New State का नया अपडेट नहीं हुआ रिलीज, नए हथियारों और Survivor Pass के लिए करना होगा थोड़ा और इंतजार

Latest Videos

Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi
Apple iOS 15.2 brings new feature to identify non-genuine iPhone parts

News

Apple iOS 15.2 brings new feature to identify non-genuine iPhone parts
Apple iPhone 13 series production dropped by 20 percent, here's why

News

Apple iPhone 13 series production dropped by 20 percent, here's why
Infinix INBook X1 Series Laptops Launched in India | Starts at Rs 35,999

News

Infinix INBook X1 Series Laptops Launched in India | Starts at Rs 35,999

News

Now unlock your hotel room using iPhone or Apple Watch
News
Now unlock your hotel room using iPhone or Apple Watch
Microsoft Office alternatives that you can use for documents, presentations, and spreadsheets

Apps

Microsoft Office alternatives that you can use for documents, presentations, and spreadsheets
WhatsApp gets cryptocurrency payments, but there s a catch

Apps

WhatsApp gets cryptocurrency payments, but there s a catch
Moto G51 5G with a 120Hz display, 5,000mAh launched in India for Rs 14,999

Mobiles

Moto G51 5G with a 120Hz display, 5,000mAh launched in India for Rs 14,999
PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS PC, console will be free to play from next month: Check details

Gaming

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS PC, console will be free to play from next month: Check details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers